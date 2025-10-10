“Feels so wrong”- Simone Biles gets real about travelling internationally amid being away from gymnastics competitions

Simone Biles got real about traveling internationally amid being away from gymnastics competitions. The Olympic champion gymnast recently traveled to Argentina.

Ad

The 28-year-old gymnast shared multiple snaps and videos of her trip to Argentina on her Instagram profile. In some of them, she shared glimpses of her trip to Don Julio, a prominent steakhouse in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Talking about staying away from international competitions, Simone Biles shared her honest thoughts as she mentioned in one of her Instagram stories,

"Traveling international together but not for a competition feels wrong"

Ad

Trending

Screengrab of Simone Biles' trip to Argentina [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

Simone Biles previously took a trip to Las Vegas, where she attended the concert of popular DJ Christopher Cornstock, better known as Marshmello. The Olympic champion gymnast also uploaded some snaps from her trip, as she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,

Ad

"Vegas owes us nothing"

Simone Biles has not competed in a gymnastics event for more than a year. Her last major appearance was at the Paris Olympics held last year, where she won four Olympic medals [including three Olympic gold medals].

When Simone Biles revealed about her sickness right after the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles opens up on her sickness after the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles once talked about her health condition immediately after the Paris Olympics, where she had registered a strong comeback. The 28-year-old Olympic champion gymnast opened up about her 10 day long illness in a conversation with Marca portal as she said,

Ad

"At the end of the competition, I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I got sick for 10 days. 2028 seems so far away, and my body ages. Because I've already accomplished so much, I would really need to be thrilled by it. So, to be honest, I don't know. We'll see. I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided."

Simone Biles participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The then 27-year-old gymnast became the most decorated American gymnast of all time with four medals at the quadrennial event held in Paris. With this, Biles joined the ranks of Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska to become the joint second most decorated gymnast of all time with a total of 11 medals. Simone Biles is still seven Olympic medals behind Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who won 18 Olympic medals overall in her long career from 1956 to 1964.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More