  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Simone Biles
  • Simone Biles poses in black bikini while enjoying Marshmellow concert during Las Vegas getaway

Simone Biles poses in black bikini while enjoying Marshmellow concert during Las Vegas getaway

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:25 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty
Simone Biles poses in black bikini during Las Vegas trip (Image Source: Getty)

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles was recently spotted posing in a black bikini. The 28-year-old gymnast is currently on vacation in Las Vegas, where she also attended the concert of popular DJ artist Christopher Cornstock, better known as Marshmello.

Ad

Biles recently uploaded some photos of her trip to Las Vegas with a couple of friends. The Olympic champion gymnast also uploaded a photo of herself with Marshmello.

Biles wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,

"Vegas owes us nothing"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Simone Biles previously sent her wishes to former coach Cecile Landi on the occasion of her 46th birthday. The gymnast shared a photo with Landi, her husband, Laurent, and Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, as she wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"Happy birthday @CecileLandi. Love youuu, one year hotter!"

Simone Biles has been on a long break since 2024. She is currently dividing her time between her vacation trips, her new home in Texas, and supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, during the NFL season. Owens represents the Chicago Bears' team as a safety player and will face the Washington Commanders team on the night of October 13.

Ad

When Simone Biles opened up about enjoying life

Simone Biles opens up about enjoying life (Image Source: Getty)
Simone Biles opens up about enjoying life (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles once opened up about enjoying life and spending time with her family. In her conversation with the media after the Paris Olympics, Biles remarked,

Ad
“I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband [Jonathan Owens], go support him at his games, live my life as a woman. I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.”

Simone Biles further revealed that she wasn’t sure if she would even make it to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. However, the gymnast denied rumors of immediate retirement. The 28-year-old gymnast further added,

Ad
"A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics. It’s in LA it’s back in the States, which is so exciting. But if I’m going to compete again, I’m not so sure.”

Simone Biles was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics held last year. The 28-year-old gymnast added four more medals (including three Olympic gold medals) to her collection, making her the most decorated American gymnast of all time. Simone Biles is currently joint second with former Czech gymnast, Vera Caslavska, in terms of the most number of Olympic medals as a gymnast.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications