Simone Biles poses in black bikini while enjoying Marshmellow concert during Las Vegas getaway

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles was recently spotted posing in a black bikini. The 28-year-old gymnast is currently on vacation in Las Vegas, where she also attended the concert of popular DJ artist Christopher Cornstock, better known as Marshmello.Biles recently uploaded some photos of her trip to Las Vegas with a couple of friends. The Olympic champion gymnast also uploaded a photo of herself with Marshmello.Biles wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,&quot;Vegas owes us nothing&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimone Biles previously sent her wishes to former coach Cecile Landi on the occasion of her 46th birthday. The gymnast shared a photo with Landi, her husband, Laurent, and Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, as she wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,&quot;Happy birthday @CecileLandi. Love youuu, one year hotter!&quot;Simone Biles has been on a long break since 2024. She is currently dividing her time between her vacation trips, her new home in Texas, and supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, during the NFL season. Owens represents the Chicago Bears' team as a safety player and will face the Washington Commanders team on the night of October 13.When Simone Biles opened up about enjoying lifeSimone Biles opens up about enjoying life (Image Source: Getty)Simone Biles once opened up about enjoying life and spending time with her family. In her conversation with the media after the Paris Olympics, Biles remarked,“I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband [Jonathan Owens], go support him at his games, live my life as a woman. I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.”Simone Biles further revealed that she wasn’t sure if she would even make it to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. However, the gymnast denied rumors of immediate retirement. The 28-year-old gymnast further added,&quot;A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics. It’s in LA it’s back in the States, which is so exciting. But if I’m going to compete again, I’m not so sure.”Simone Biles was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics held last year. The 28-year-old gymnast added four more medals (including three Olympic gold medals) to her collection, making her the most decorated American gymnast of all time. Simone Biles is currently joint second with former Czech gymnast, Vera Caslavska, in terms of the most number of Olympic medals as a gymnast.