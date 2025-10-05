Simone Biles enjoys downtime with Jonathan Owens during Chicago Bears’ bye week

American gymnast Simone Biles took to social media to share a glimpse of the time she and her husband Jonathan Owens spent together in Chicago. Owens is a professional NFL player and represents the Chicago Bears, and after the Bears' last match against the Las Vegas Raiders, he is now spending his time on break as it is currently a bye week. His next match is scheduled for October 13th.

Ad

Simone Biles has been on a break since competing at the Paris Olympics a year ago, and is undecided regarding her participation in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. She has been spending her time with close friends and family during this time, and also cheered on from the sidelines as Owens competed for the Bears this season.

In stories shared on Instagram, Biles spent some time with Owens in Chicago during their bye week.

Ad

Trending

"chicago tourists for the day"

"one pane of TILT Glass could easily hold a Chicago Bears linebacker standing on top of it"

Still taken from Biles' Instagram (source: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Still taken from Biles' Instagram (source: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Still taken from Biles' Instagram (source: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Simone Biles recently attended the 2025 ESPY Awards with Jonathan Owens, where she earned the Best Championship Performance and Best Female Athlete awards.

Ad

Simone Biles: "I’m really trying to enjoy life"

Winners of Istanbul Photo Awards 2025 announced - Source: Getty

Simone Biles recently discussed whether she would be competing at the LA Olympics in 2028, saying that she would be grateful if the Paris Games were her last Olympic appearance. According to the Guardian, Biles said:

Ad

“I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband [NFL player Jonathan Owens)], go support him at his games, live my life as a woman. I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me. A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics. It’s in LA it’s back in the States, which is so exciting. But if I’m going to compete again, I’m not so sure.”

Ad

“Whether on the [gymnastics] apparatus or in the stands, I still don’t know that. But 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris.”

Simone Biles performed remarkably at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning four medals to add to her impressive tally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More