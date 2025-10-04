Simone Biles poses in all black outfit while husband Jonathan Owens rocks Versace shirt for special date night

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles recently went out for a special date night with her husband and NFL player, Jonathan Owens. Owens is currently representing the Chicago Bears in the NFL.
Biles posted some snaps from the date night with Owens. While the 28-year-old wore a special black outfit for the occasion, Owens complimented her with an impressive Versace shirt.
Biles wrote the following caption for her Instagram story,
"Date night❤️💋"
Simone Biles previously shared her thoughts on her Instagram profile when Jonathan Owens sent her several gifts ahead of an important event. The Olympic champion gymnast penned an emotional note on her Instagram story as she wrote,
"Flowers from hubby. I had a speaking event today and I was very nervyy"
Jonathan Owens is currently enjoying a short vacation ahead of the Chicago Bears' next NFL game against the Washington Commanders. Following a not-so-impressive start, the Chicago Bears bounced back with consecutive victories against the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. They will now meet the Washington Commanders on the night of October 13.
When Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens shared their thoughts on their journey so far
Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, previously opened up about their relationship as a married couple. In a conversation with the media at the Met Gala 2025, the Olympic champion gymnast remarked,
"I feel like every day we fall more and more in love with each other and getting to do opportunities like this is so much fun and we cherish each and every moment that we get together." [via E!News, 00:26 onwards]
Owens added how Simone Biles' presence at the NFL games pushes him to do better. In his words,
"My thing is just being able to support one another, and you just realize how much you are in love with each other and for me I know whenever my wife's in the stands I just play a little bit better. She's just the extra motivating factor for me."
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first interacted on the exclusive dating app Raya in August 2020. The couple dated for a while before announcing their engagement in February 2022. Biles and Owens finally tied the knot on April 22, 2023, and have been extremely supportive of each other.
