  • Jonathan Owens & wife Simone Biles have a romantic day out as couple explores Chicago’s popular tourist attractions [PHOTO]

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 05, 2025 11:18 GMT
Jonathan Owens & wife Simone Biles (Image Source: Getty)

Jonathan Owens spent time with his wife, Simone Biles, on a romantic date after winning the Week 3 matchup. The Chicago Bears won their second game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, and ahead of their upcoming game against the Washington Commanders, Owens had a good outing with his wife.

Biles shared glimpses of her date on her Instagram story on Saturday by posting several pictures and videos. The couple had a good time at The Bean in Millennium Park in Chicago.

In one of the stories, Biles shared a picture of the venue, and in another one, she posted a selfie with her husband. She wore a white tank top paired with blue denim, while her husband wore a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Jonathan Owens & wife Simone Biles have a romantic day out/@simonebiles

Jonathan Owens and his wife, Simone Biles, spent quality time during the offseason. They had a vacation in South Africa earlier this year and then attended the Met Gala together.

Jonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles, shares her excitement with the Chicago Bears’ win against the Raiders

As the new NFL season started, Jonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles, has been enjoying cheering for her beau and shared glimpses of the outing on her Instagram account. She attended the Week 4 matchup of the Chicago Bears against the Las Vegas Raiders and posted several pictures and videos from the outing earlier this week.

In the caption of the post, she cheered for the Bears for winning their second game of the season.

"Winning in sin city," Biles captioned the post.
Simone Biles attended the game in a custom-made outfit. She wore a white jersey with “Chicago” and the number 36 printed on it. To finish off her look, she wore a pendant with the letter “J” on it.

In the third slide of the post, Biles shared a romantic picture with Jonathan Owens, and they kissed on the sidelines. She posted several more pictures in the post.

The Chicago Bears started the season with two back-to-back losses. They struggled against the Minnesota Vikings in the first week and then against the Detroit Lions in the second week.

However, they bounced back in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys and won 31-14. Their second win came in Week 4 against the Raiders, and next, the team is gearing up for a game against the Washington Commanders, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 14.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

