Simone Biles makes alarming claim about Tiktok, cites scary fan experiences

Simone Biles made her thoughts known on the popular social networking app TikTok, claiming that users scare her on the platform and that the app is "vicious". The American gymnast didn't shy away from passing any comments about the app, which is used across the globe.

Widely regarded as one of the best gymnasts ever, Biles holds the record for the most number of World Championship Medals (30) and has won eleven (11) Olympic medals. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won three gold medals and one silver medal, adding to her impressive tally.

On the social media platform known as Instagram Threads, she wrote:

"Tiktok is fuc*in vicious. Y'all scare me on that app, so mean"

Biles has a TikTok account of her own with 5.3 million followers. With over 12 million followers on Instagram, and over a million followers on X, the 28-year-old Olympic champion has gained a significant social media presence. It is currently unknown what prompted Biles to make these claims about TikTok.

Simone Biles at the 2024 Olympics (Image via Getty)

TikTok recently gained significant attention in the United States after US officials and lawmakers accused ByteDance, the app developer, of being linked to the Chinese Government. According to media reports, the US Justice Department said that because of its Chinese parent company, TikTok poses a national security threat that could lead to it being banned.

With Biles' comments about the app as well as the ongoing scrutiny about TikTok in the United States, it remains to be seen how long it will function in the country.

Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles on Simone Biles' viral "gold-medal munching" Tiktok video after the 2024 Olympics

Sunisa Lee and Simone Biles at The 2024 Olympics (Image via Getty)

American gymnast Sunisa Lee shared some context on the viral TikTok video where she, Biles, and other US gymnasts were seen "munching" on their Olympic gold medals.

The video was posted along with other celebratory videos after Biles, Lee, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, and Jade Carey led the US team to the gold medal.

Lee also competed at the Paris Olympics in 2024, winning three medals (one gold, two bronze), and also became the first Asian-American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

In an interview with the Today Show, Lee and Chiles were asked who came up with the idea for the viral video.

"Oh My God, that was Simones' idea!" Chiles said.

"That TikTok went (viral) like, people will do it with random stuff. And so, from her point of view, she thought, you know, what we did it with our gold medals? And I was like Oh My Gosh!" Chiles mentioned.

The interview and the Biles' Tiktok video can be seen below:

Biles has also won two gold medals at the Pacific Rim Championships in the team and the all-around category respectively. She achieved the feat in Everett in 2016.

