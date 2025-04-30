Simone Biles makes her feelings known about potential commentary role when not competing

Legendary artistic gymnast Simone Biles recently shared her thoughts on whether she would consider being a commentator in addition to competing. The most decorated Olympic gymnast expressed her views during an interview at the Time100 Gala, which took place in New York City.

Simone Biles has seven Olympic gold medals, two silver, and two bronze medals. Along with her Olympic medals, she has twenty-three world championship gold medals, four silver medals, and three bronze medals. She recently won her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award, and has won three previous awards in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

During her interview at the 'Time100' Gala, the iconic artistic gymnast reflected on the prospect of being a commentator apart from competing.

"I don't know. I feel like as long as I've been in the sport, I don't know the proper names for everything so I know you have to be really educated. I know it's so bad and I just do what I'm told most of the time so I don't even know, like most of my start values all of that stuff so I know it would be a learning process if I were to do that," she shared [1:50 onwards].

In 2024, the three-time Olympian won the Laureus World Sports Award for Comeback of the Year. She also won two gold medals from the Pacific Rim Championships. For her significant contributions to sports, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden.

Simone Biles reflects on her athletic mentality

Simone Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Winners Walk - Source: Getty

Simone Biles is considered one of the greatest artistic gymnasts of all time and has amassed distinguished accolades throughout her career. She has also won nine United States national all-around championships throughout her career, setting a record. Speaking to TIME100, she talked about her athletic mentality and the limitations she has faced so far.

"I was expected to be robotic and compartmentalize my feelings in order to achieve what might otherwise be an overwhelming goal. But that just wasn't me. I needed to smile, to laugh, to occasionally play practical jokes. I found ways to keep competition and training environments polite and fun, and it allowed me to succeed," she said.

The athlete recently received the TIME100 Impact Award and was also included in the TIME100 most influential people list.

