Simone Biles shares heartfelt reaction to Aly Raisman's touching tribute as she reflects on their friendship

Simone Biles reacted to former gymnast and two-time Olympian Aly Raisman's heartfelt note on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people. Biles expressed her praise for Raisman as she was named on the list alongside other notable figures such as Blake Lively, Joe Rogan, Ed Sheeran, and more. Biles accepted the TIME100 Impact Award at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24.

Simone Biles is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast ever. Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history, as she has amassed 11 Olympic and 30 World Championship medals. Her performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics was nothing short of remarkable, as she managed to earn three gold medals and one silver medal.

Raisman's note for Biles on the TIME100 list was heartfelt, where she wrote:

"Simone Biles is a gem—one of a kind, forged by relentless hard work and polished by her own determination. She shines with a brilliance that sets her apart."

She added:

"Simone dominates gymnastics, performing skills that push beyond what was once thought possible. Her routines are so difficult, my teammates and I used to joke that we were all competing for second place. Even as the GOAT, she continues to push herself—defying the very notion of limits. With five signature skills, she has etched her name into the sport."

Biles reacted to Raisman's note in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying:

"Oh it means the world, we're such good friends and I'm so happy that we've remained friends for all of this time, and she's one of my favorite people so it was really special of her to do that for me"

The gymnast received the TIME100 Impact Award from American actress Kristen Bell.

Simone Biles made her breakthrough at the 2013 World Championships in Antwerp

Simone Biles at the World Championships 2013, Belgium - Source: Getty

American gymnast Simone Biles first made her breakthrough at the 2013 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. Back then, Biles was regarded as one of the nation's brightest prospects, and at the World Championships, she made history by becoming the first African American and seventh American woman to win the world all-around title at age 16.

Biles managed to win four medals in Antwerp, with two gold medals in all-around and floor, a silver in vault, and a bronze in beam. This marked the start of Biles' illustrious career, as she eventually became the most decorated gymnast of all time.

