Simone Biles pens heartfelt note days after celebrating long-time's friend's baby shower

Simone Biles penned a heartfelt note for her friend and soon-to-be mother, Kayla Simone, with pictures from the latter's baby shower party. Biles, her husband, Jonathan Owens, and her sister, Adria Biles, on April 13, 2025.

Biles has been enjoying downtime with family and friends since her Paris Olympic campaign and the Gold Over America tour. She was a common fixture in her husband's NFL games and often attended events and shared her stories in podcasts. She also released her eponymous Netflix documentary, chronicling her journey from the Olympic build-up to the global stage.

In 2025, Simone Biles hasn't revealed whether she would return to the gymnastics mat for another shot at the Olympics. But she took her long-overdue vacation to South Africa since she and Owens couldn't have much time together for career commitments. Biles also enjoyed a beach vacation in the Bahamas with her girl gang.

In April 2025, she and her family attended the baby shower of her long-time friend, Kayla Simone. On April 29, she reminisced about the eventful day and penned a heartfelt note to the would-be parents, Kayla and Ira Brandon III.

"congrats to my beautiful friends baby b is already so loved! we can’t wait for his arrival! love y’all so much, you’re gonna be the best parents! I’m excited about this new chapter for y’all."

The 11-time Olympic medalist's sister, Adria, also showed love to their friend in an Instagram story, captioning:

"Forever grateful for the girls who keep me sane!! Congrats momma @kaylasimonehome we can’t wait to meet your tiny"

Simone Biles won the Sportsperson of the Year honor from Sports Illustrated at the end of her successful 2024 season.

Simone Biles expressed pride and gratitude after winning the Laureus Sports Award for the fourth time

Simone Biles at the ﻿2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - (Source: Getty)

The 28-year-old was sidelined for most of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for 'twisties'. She could only walk home with a bronze medal. After a two-year break, she returned to the mat at the 2023 Worlds, winning her sixth World title in the build-up to the Games. Winning three golds and a silver in the French capital, Biles won the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award 2025.

Reacting to the honor and taking pride in putting gymnastics on the map, she said:

"It's definitely been really special throughout this whole entire year that I was training up to Paris. The most important thing for me was making sure my mental health was a s healthy as I could be, and then going into Paris was a breeze just because I had been training for so long." (Olympics.com)

She added:

"Coming out here and winning a Laureus Award, I feel like is the most prestigious, athletic achievement that you can win. So it's really exciting it puts gymnastics on the map in a non-Olympic year, so hopefully we can keep doing that."

Simone Biles recently joined her Olympic rival Rebeca Andrade to attend a soccer clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona FC.

