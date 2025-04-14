Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens loses a fun game as she enjoys friends' baby shower

Simone Biles's husband, Jonathan Owens, played a fun game with Biles's friend but lost after a thrilling 5-second bout. The gymnast and her husband have been spending much time together now that they are away from their sporting careers.

The Olympic medalist and her husband kicked off the eventful year with a honeymoon in South Africa, enjoying safaris, helicopter rides, and gorgeous landscapes. After the memorable trip, the 30-time World medalist jetted off to the Bahamas on a girls' trip, where she tried out water sports, soaked up the sun in bikinis, and bonded with her pals over cocktails.

Since returning, Biles hasn't stopped taking occasional day trips with her husband or stepping out for date nights. The athletic couple recently drove to Austin to attend the gymnast's friend and interior designer, Kayla Simone's, baby shower. The blue-and-pink-themed party just revved up when the friends engaged in exciting games.

Biles's husband and one of her friends locked horns in a 'head, toes, and bottle' game, where the opponents touch the body parts listening to directions, and the first person to pick the object from the ground wins.

Delighting in the game, the most decorated gymnast shared the video in her story and captioned it:

"baby games all day"

Biles' husband loses a light-hearted game; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles and Owens also visited Baton Rouge some days ago and stopped by at the Louisiana State University to surprise Zoe Miller, now an LSU gymnast but previously trained with Simone at World Champions Center and competed in the National team.

Simone Biles once revealed who was the better athlete between her and NFL safety Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Owens at Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles was a common fixture at NFL games when his husband played for the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Even her husband attended the Paris Olympics to cheer on his wife, who made waves by winning three golds and a silver. However, when it came to the million-dollar question, 'Who is the better athlete?', the seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared her views in the 'Back That Year Up' podcast by Peacock.

"I think we’re good at our own sports. We’ve tried to pin each other against one another on, like, difficulty, ability and all that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder, if he agrees or not.."

She added:

"We fought over it a couple of times, and then we vowed once we got married, we wouldn’t talk about it again. But it keeps coming up every time. He has done my workout in the gym, and he could barely do it, and then I went to their NFL workout, and I crushed it."

Simone Biles won the Sportsperson of the Year honor by Sports Illustrated to cap her successful 2024 season. She also received a Laureus Sportswoman of the Year nomination in 2025.

