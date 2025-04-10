Simone Biles reveals delicacy that she kept away despite loving it

Simone Biles indulged in a pepperoni pizza and expressed that she hadn't eaten the dish in a long time. She has been sharing off-mats updates since concluding the Gold Over America tour later in 2024.

Biles frequently spends time with her husband, Jonathan Owens, as both enjoy gymnastics and NFL downtime. During their honeymoon in South Africa, the couple delighted in jungle safaris and other activities and even relished delectable food. After returning, Biles took another vacation with friends in the Bahamas.

Now, at another unspecified location, Biles savored a cheesy pepperoni pizza, a favorite she hadn't had in a while. The 30-time World medalist shared a picture of the delicacy and captioned:

Trending

"have not had pizza in Soooooo long which is wild for me to say bc I love it"

Simone Biles expresses her love for pizza; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles's previous story featured her in a denim outfit over a cotton mid-sleeved shirt. She flaunted silver accessories and complimented the look with a white quilted bag.

Biles flaunts denim outfit; Instagram - @simonebiles

Simone Biles has always been vocal about her love for pizza. After the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won her first all-around gold besides finishing in pole podium in the team, vault, and floor events, she expressed that her usual after every meet was a pepperoni pizza, irrespective of winning or losing.

“It doesn’t even matter if I don’t win a self-gold, after every meet I have pizza. Pepperoni pizza," she said, ABC News.

In the 2016 Olympic edition, Biles set the American record for most gold medals won at a single Games.

Simone Biles joined her US women's gymnastics teammates to introduce the newest GK Elite leotard collection

Biles at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles has been a GK Elite partner since 2015. They have designed multiple signature lines of leotards, including the ones she wore in her gymnastic meets. As per recent news, the 11-time Olympic medalist joined forces with fellow gymnasts Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey to introduce a new collection of her partner brand, GK Elite leotards, 'Season To Dream.' The collection will be launched on April 10, 2025.

Biles showed support by sharing the story on her Instagram handle.

Simone Biles supports GK Elite's new leotard collection; Instagram - @simonebiles

The aforementioned athletes were part of the US women's gymnastics team that won gold at the Paris Olympics in 2024. They earned 171.296 points with their effort, leaving Italy in silver and Brazil in bronze. Three years ago, despite entering the Tokyo Olympic mat as heavy favorites, the US team settled for silver after Biles' abrupt withdrawal.

Chiles, Carey, and others also graced the Gold Over America tour stage, headlined by the most decorated, Simone Biles.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More