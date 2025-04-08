While on the move, Simone Biles tunes in to NCAA basketball final during flight

American gymnast Simone Biles recently shared pictures from her time on a flight, featuring glimpses of the 2025 NCAA Basketball Men's Championships final. This comes just a day after the gymnast spent some time with her sister Adria.

The 28-year-old spent some time in South Africa for a vacation along with her husband, Jonathan Owens, and also travelled to visit her training partner, Zoe Miller, who is in her first season at LSU. Amidst this busy off-season, Biles shared a few clicks from her travel diaries on her Instagram stories.

Her stories featured a mirror selfie of her in a black hoodie and white shoes. Notably, the gymnast was also seen enjoying the NCAA Basketball Championships final between the Houston Rockets and the Florida Gators which the latter won. She wrote further in her story:

"never in one place too long"

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram story featuring glimpses from her break season (Image via: Biles' Instagram)

Simone Biles has also been indulging in noble initiatives of the Make-a-wish foundation through which she aims to help the young and needy children around the country. As for her gymnastics endeavors, Biles' last tournament was the 2024 Paris Olympics, the third quadrennial games of her career.

Simone Biles to deliver commencement soeech at Washington University

Simone Biles smiling during the Team USA Media Summit before the 2016 Rio Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Simone Biles will address the young graduates of Washington University's 2025 batch. The event is scheduled to take place on May 25 at the Francis Olympic field.

Speaking during a conversation, the University's chancellor Andrew D. Martin expressed his excitement on announcing Biles' presence at the commencement address. Additionally, he also mentioned that the presence of the gymnast would help a lot in inspiring the young graduates of the University, especially with the chapters from her journey. She said (via The Source):

"I am excited to share that Simone Biles, a legendary athlete and role model, will address the members of the WashU Class of 2025 and their guests at Commencement. Simone is a wonderful example of the power of living life on one’s own terms with determination, grit and grace. I am confident that she will inspire our graduates."

During the conversation, the chancellor also mentioned Simone Biles' advocacy and contribution to enlightening the importance of mental health.

