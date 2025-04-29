Simone Biles shares glimpses of her glammed-up look while rocking new hairstyle 

Simone Biles recently flaunted her new hairstyle while rocking a stylish look in her latest update. The gymnast is currently enjoying her off-season and is gearing up for the 2025 gymnastics season.

Biles had an impressive 2024 season, which saw her win four medals at the Paris Olympics, including three gold and one silver medal. Following this, she introduced the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour and is now in her downtime. The 2025 season has been eventful for the American, even though she has not been on the mat yet.

From winning the Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year award to being one of the most influential people on TIME Magazine, Biles has already nabbed several accolades. Amid this, she has been frequently sharing updates about her life on social media. Recently, she uploaded a few pictures on Instagram, rocking a chic outfit and flaunting her new curly hairstyle.

Along with this, she shared a snapshot of her Spotify, listening to Future's Life is Good. The post's caption read:

"🖤"

Simone Biles recently also received the prestigious title of Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year. Last year, in the Laureus World Sports Awards, the gymnast won the Comeback of the Year title.

Simone Biles made her feelings known about gaining popularity through gymnastics

In her autobiography, 'Courage to Soar,' Simone Biles opened up about getting stardom for the first time during the initial days of her career. After winning her third women's artistic gymnastics individual all-around title in a row at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow, Biles started gaining a name in the gymnastics world.

She revealed how she was once stared at by people while she was shopping with her sister, and how she was taken by surprise.

"I was at the mall with [sister] Adria and people kept watching me. I thought maybe I was imagining it, but some people actually nodded in my direction and smiled. Others looked away quickly when I met their eyes, as if embarrassed to be caught staring. I glanced down to make sure I hadn’t buttoned my yellow silk shirt wrong or something, but no, my clothes were fine. 'Why are these people looking at me?' I whispered to Adria," Simone Biles wrote.

She added:

"I stared at Adria, realizing just how big a deal my win at Worlds had been. For a fleeting moment, I wished I could see the hugeness of that achievement from the perspective of other people. Don’t get me wrong, I’d worked hard to get where I was, and I was thrilled to have won gold, but inside I was still just Simone sitting next to her bored and unimpressed sister in a Houston mall."

Simone Biles is now the most decorated gymnast of all time, as she delivered an impeccable performance at the Paris Olympics, taking her medal tally to 11.

