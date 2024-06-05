Simone Biles' mother 'proud' of daughter's record ninth all-around national triumph at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

American gymnastics legend Simone Biles' mother, Nellie, is filled with pride as her daughter claimed a record ninth all-around title at the recently concluded U.S. gymnastics championships. Biles' mother celebrated the title victory with a special social media post dedicated to her daughter.

Simone Biles already holds the record for being the most decorated gymnast in world championship history, having won 30 medals in her career. She also has the most (six) all-around titles at the world championships in the women's category.

The Texas-based athlete added another feather to her crown on Sunday, June 2, after securing the ninth U.S. gymnastics championship all-around title. With this, Biles extended her previous record of eight titles at the competition.

The seven-time Olympic champion stood atop the podium in Fort Worth, Texas, after scoring 119.750 points and defeating her compatriots, 19-year-old Skye Blakely and 20-year-old Kayla DiCello. Blakely and DiCello posted scores of 113.850 and 110.800, respectively, and took the second and third spots.

Biles had already won the U.S. gymnastics titles in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023, and this is just another addition to the ever-growing list. Her victory was celebrated all over the world, including by her mother Nellie, who shared statistical data on her X handle (formerly Twitter), which shows her title victories over the years.

She wrote:

"⁦@Simone_Biles⁩ ABSOLUTELY PROUD of YOU"

Simone Biles' teammate and Tokyo Olympics all-around champion Suni Lee finished fourth with a score of 110.650.

What Simone Biles had to say after her U.S. Gymnastics Championships victory

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles opened up her 2024 season on a staunch note after winning the all-around title at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic women’s gymnastics meet. Coming down to the nationals this month, Biles scored 15.000 in vault, 14.400 in uneven bars, 14.800 in balance beam, and 15.100 in floor exercise on day two to ensure another title victory.

After the victory, Biles expressed her optimistic approach to the Paris Olympics and said (via NBC):

"Today, it was just getting out there and getting comfortable and confident in my gymnastics and hopefully going to Olympic trials and making that next step towards Paris."

While talking about her performance, she stated:

"I couldn't be more proud of how I'm doing this time of the year, just getting that confidence. Over and over, getting myself back in front of the crowd. And just doing what I do in practice."

Simone Biles is now set to participate in the Olympic trials happening in Minneapolis later this month.