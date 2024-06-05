Simone Biles wins U.S. Gymnastics Championships: A look at gymnast's all of nine national titles from 2013 to 2024

Simone Biles displayed her prowess and cemented her legacy by securing the ninth national individual all-around event title at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, held from May 30 to June 2, 2024, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Before her recent exploit, she clinched the title in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

To claim her recent feat, she bagged a total of 119.75 points, defeating Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello, who scored 113.85 and 110.8, respectively. Her first national championship victory came in her senior debut year in 2013, where she competed against Olympians McKayla Maroney and Kyla Ross. Biles secured the title after winning silver medals in all four individual apparatus events.

She defended her title the next year by again defeating Ross and securing a gold medal in the vault and a silver medal in the balance beam event. Her victory at the 2015 National Championships wasn't surprising, as she exhibited stunning form at the U.S. Classic earlier that year, leading the all-around event within a pool of 2012 Olympic medalists Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman.

She defeated Maggie Nichols and Raisman to clinch the title with 124.100 points. Simone Biles again defeated Raisman at the 2016 Championships. After securing four Olympic gold medals that year, the American gymnast remained dormant from the sport for a year, only to return in 2018, in which she became the only female gymnast after Dominique Dawes to earn a national title by leading all the individual events.

Simone Biles secured the 2019 National Championship by becoming the first female gymnast to execute a perfect "Biles" element

Simone Biles warms up on the balance beam before the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

After grabbing the national titles five times in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018, Biles competed at the 2019 National Championships against a few elite athletes, including Suni Lee, Leanne Wong, and Jade Carey, to name a few.

She showed a remarkable performance at the championships, recording history by becoming the first female athlete to execute a flawless double twisting double somersault dismount off of the balance beam, later named "Biles." She scored 118.500 to grab the title against Lee in 2019.

The legendary American gymnast proved her proficiency by securing her seventh national championship title in 2021 and earned a spot to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The peerless gymnast withdrew from the 2020 Summer Games, prioritizing her mental health.

She marked one of the greatest comebacks in sports at the 2023 U.S. Classic, performing an impeccable Yurchenko double pike on vault. At the 2023 National Championships, she broke the record of Al Jochim by securing her eighth national title. Simone Biles etched her name in history as the oldest woman to win the national title, at 26 years.

Biles will be seen competing at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials, to be held from June 27 to 30 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.