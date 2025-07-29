Simone Biles "obsessed" as she attends designer Hayley Paige's comeback event to bridal fashion world

Simone Biles was recently seen supporting Hayley Paige’s return to bridal fashion on July 27, 2025, at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. The designer launched her latest collection, Twice Upon a Time, marking her comeback after several years away from the industry due to a legal battle that barred her from creating wedding dresses or using her name professionally.

Biles, who led Team USA to its fourth Olympic gold in gymnastics at the Paris Games, is currently enjoying a break from the sport. She recently went on a vacation with friends to the British Virgin Islands, spending time in Virgin Gorda and Norman Island. Shortly after that, she attended the exclusive event where Paige’s new bridal line was unveiled on an elegant runway.

Simone Biles gave fans a look inside the event through her Instagram stories, sharing photos and videos of models in designer gowns walking the runway.

“Wow @misshaylepaige YOU DID THAT,” Biles mentioned in her Instagram story while reacting to the collection on show.

Posting a photo of a pastel off-shoulder gown, she added,

“Need this immediately.”

In another story she wrote,

“I’M OBSESSED.”

And in a video showing Paige greeting guests, Biles added,

“The one & only @misshayleypaige. I’m so proud of you, what a beautiful show!!!!!”

Screenshot of Biles' stories on Instagram (Image via IG/@simonebiles)

Simone Biles also recently shared photos from her island getaway. It’s been a busy year of travel for her. Before the girls’ trip, she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, vacationed in San Pedro, Belize.

Simone Biles reacts after beating Steph Curry, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy to win major honor at ESPYs

2025 ESPYs - Show - Source: Getty

At the 2025 ESPY Awards, Simone Biles took home two major honors, Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete in Women’s Sports, pushing her career total to seven ESPYs.

In the Best Championship Performance category, Biles was the only female nominee and beat Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy. Reacting to her win, Simone Biles said:

“Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much. I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey, my teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn’t be standing here without all of you.”

Biles also won Best Athlete in Women’s Sports, ahead of fellow Olympians Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and basketball star A’ja Wilson.

