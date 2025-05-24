Simone Biles' Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez makes feelings known on receiving major commencement honor

Simone Biles' Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez recently took on an important role. The former gymnast delivered the commencement speech for Kean University and made her feelings known on receiving this major honor.

Ad

Hernandez, alongside Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, and Madison Kocian was part of the American team that won gold at 2016 Rio Olympics. At the same Games, the 24-year-old also won a silver medal on the balance beam ahead of Simone Biles, who won bronze. Hernandez retired from gymnastics in 2021 and has since taken on the role of analyst with NBC Sports.

Recently, Laurie Hernandez took on the role of 2025 commencement speaker for Kean University. Reflecting on the event and her speech, the American wrote on Instagram,

Ad

Trending

“Now that graduation is over for most (!!) I wanted to send a massive thank you to @keanuniversity for having me as your 2025 commencement speaker this year. What an honor and a gift. Cheers!”

Ad

Simone Biles delivers commencement speech at Washington University’s graduation ceremony

Biles at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Earlier this month, Simone Biles delivered the commencement address for Washington University in St. Louis. In her 12-minute long speech at the Francis Olympic Field, the gymnast spoke about a vast range of topics.

Ad

Calling the class of 2025 ‘elite students’ she explained that she once dreamt of going to college to pursue a future in medicine, saying,

“I always dreamed of going to college, not just to be part of a collegiate gymnastics team, but to study medicine, to become a children’s nurse or a pediatrician, and to enjoy all the fun of a college campus. But for me, that dream bumped up against others, and ultimately I chose a different path. But I do think my path and yours have a lot in common, although mine probably included a few more sequins and leotards.”

Ad

She ended her speech on a powerful note, encouraging students to be bold.

“The world doesn’t need you to be perfect. It needs you to be bold. It needs you to care and to keep going even when things don’t go as planned.”

On the gymnastics end of things, Simone Biles last competed at the 2024 Olympic Games. While in Paris, the American won three golds and one silver medal, furthering her status as the most successful gymnast of all-time. Since the Games, Biles has been enjoying some time away from the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More