Simone Biles pens heartfelt note as Dulcy Caylor gets selected to represent Team USA

Olympic champion Simone Biles shared her thoughts about Dulcy Caylor's selection for the Jesolo Trophy. The 17-year-old gymnast had recently committed herself to the Florida Gators before being selected to represent Team USA at the City of Jesolo Trophy.
The tournament took place at Jesolo in Italy. Italy A won the gold medal for the team all-around event, as Team USA stood second. Italy B took the third position.
Biles shared her thoughts about the occasion on her Instagram story. She wrote in the caption:
"Congrats @dulcycaylor!! So proud of you! Way to represent Team USA in Italy!"
Biles previously expressed her thoughts about being included in the coveted Time 100's list of Most Influential People of 2025. Her former teammate, Aly Raisman, had also recommended her name, apart from praising her achievements in a dedicated note on the Time Magazine portal. Biles posted on her Instagram profile:
"Incredibly honored to be included in the 2025 #TIME100 list ❤️✨ time.com/time100 Thank you, @time."
Simone Biles is currently on a long vacation. The Olympic champion gymnast will resume action from October onwards, when she will represent the USA at the FIG World Championships being held in Jakarta.
When Simone Biles shared her first experience of worldwide fame
Simone Biles is currently one of the world's most decorated female gymnasts of all time. The 27-year-old gymnast is only second behind Soviet gymnast Laryssa Latynina, who ended her career with a huge total of 18 Olympic medals.
Biles recounted her first experience with worldwide fame, only hours before the American contingent was to depart for the Summer Olympics scheduled at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil in 2016. Biles mentioned this in her autobiography titled 'Courage to Soar', which was released the same year.
"Our plane departed Houston on Tuesday night, July 26, 2016, at nine p.m. The eight of us tried to settle ourselves as passengers moving through the cabin stopped to take selfies with us. Ever since the Olympic Trials, people had started to recognize us. We were exhilarated to finally be on our way to Rio, but the long days of training had left us exhausted too," Biles wrote.
Simone Biles made her Olympic debut at the Rio Olympics in 2016. She won four gold medals and a bronze medal.