  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Simone Biles rallies behind a rare gymnastics maneuver that is seemingly disappearing from gymnastics mat

Simone Biles rallies behind a rare gymnastics maneuver that is seemingly disappearing from gymnastics mat

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 18, 2025 04:46 GMT
Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty
Simone Biles at the Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Image by Getty)

Simone Biles is rightfully known as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) in gymnastics. The legendary gymnast has left her mark on each apparatus by performing a few difficult routines, including the Yurchenko double pike on the vault.

Ad

She recently drew attention to a difficult gymnastics routine that is gradually disappearing from the sport. Biles highlighted the Amanar on vault, a routine named after former Romanian gymnast Simona Amanar. The move includes the gymnast performing a round-off onto the springboard, then a back handspring onto the vaulting table. It is followed by the gymnast launching into the air and performing 2½ twists in a laid-out position before making the landing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The routine is nearly vanishing from the sport, with the most recent sighting seen in 2012 and 2016, performed by Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez, respectively. However, Biles, who has achieved a feat beyond the move by performing the Yurchenko double pike, took to social media to express her love for the apparatus and wrote:

"me🤝🏾amanar."
"My faavvvv," she added.
Ad

Simone Biles performed the Yurchenko double pike for the first time at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic in Indianapolis, which was her first competition since 2019. She became the first female gymnast to perform the vault routine in a competition. The routine was named Biles II. The gymnast executed the move three times in a competition, including the 2023 U.S. Classic and the 2023 U.S. Championships.

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi once opened up about gymnast's ability to perform difficult skills

Simone Biles with coach Cecile Landi during the Olympic Games in Paris.(Photo via Getty Images)
Simone Biles with coach Cecile Landi during the Olympic Games in Paris.(Photo via Getty Images)

In an interview with espn.in (in 2021), Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi opened up about the gymnast's incredible ability to perform difficult skills, stating she has the right physical and mental capacity, which she believes is unlikely in most of the other gymnasts. The former coach also hinted at the possibility of no other gymnast achieveing the level of excellence as Biles.

Ad
"It took a long time for Simone to become comfortable doing it and it is still a vault that is very dangerous. A coach will have to find an athlete that is physically and mentally extremely strong, and once you have that combination, it's doable. But I do not see anyone right now who will be able to successfully compete it. I honestly don't know if I will ever see it again."

After performing the Yurchenko double pike three times, Biles said farewell to the routine in 2024.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications