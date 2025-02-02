Simone Biles reacts as her husband Jonathan Owens and other family members volunteer during eponymous Biles International Invitational 2025

Simone Biles took pride in her family coming out to volunteer at her eponymous event, the Biles International Invitational. The eighth annual edition of the event from January 31 to February 2 already hosted the Glow Party at the World Champions Center, Texas.

Biles, who had a successful Paris Olympic campaign, winning three gold medals and a silver, performed in a 30-city Gold Over America tour from September to November. She then celebrated the holidays with her husband at the NFL field, cheering on the latter during the NFL season.

A month into 2025, the 30-time World medalist made headlines with her eighth edition of the Biles International Invitational. The event welcomed a room full of up-and-coming gymnasts and fans at the World Champions Center.

She recently took to her Instagram story to share a video of her family, featuring Jonathan Owens and Rachel Roettger, volunteering at her event. Expressing pride, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote:

"Family that volunteers your competition."

Simone Biles appreciates her family for volunteering at the Biles International Invitational; Instagram - @simonebiles

Her following story featured her little niece, Ronnie Biles, donning a WCC-themed outfit and posing for the camera.

"miss girl is soooo cute. ms. ronnie biles," the Olympian captioned.

The 27-year-old shared her feelings about 'baby-sized stuff', capturing her adorable niece running about the Center.

"Baby sized just stuff looks so much cuter! I'm obsessed," she wrote.

Simone Biles gushes over her niece Ronnie Biles at her Invitational; Instagram - @simonebiles

After her success in Paris, Biles was named the Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

Simone Biles was joined by fellow gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Casimir Schmidt, and Yul Moldauer at the 2025 Invitational

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles share a moment at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles, Casimir Schmidt, and Yul Moldauer, the gymnasts who made waves on the Paris Olympic stage, performed in the Simone Biles-headlined Gold Over America tour. On February 2, they will reunite the most decorated Olympian in the autograph signing session.

Expressing anticipation, the official Instagram page of the event posted:

"2025 BILES INVITATIONAL. SIMONE & FRIENDS AUTOGRAPH SESSION. SUNDAY ONLY, February 2, 2025 = featuring G.O.A.T @simonebiles friends’ @casimirschmidt & @yul_moldauer & @jordanchiles."

Jordan Chiles' mother Gina Chiles shared the post in her Instagram story, captioning it:

"Some of you have been asking g if she'll be there! The answer is YESSSS!"

Biles' 2020 Tokyo Olympics ended in a setback as she withdrew in the wake of twisties. However, she returned to the mat in 2023 to clinch her sixth World title and pole podiums at the National Championships and the Hydration Core Classic.

