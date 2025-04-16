Simone Biles reveals how she embraces her role as a doting pet parent

The decorated artistic gymnast Simone Biles recently shared her thoughts on being a doting pet parent. The eleven-time Olympic medalist has two furry companions: French Bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo.
The thirty-time World Championship medalist, Simone Biles, is the most prominent artistic gymnast and has achieved multiple accolades throughout her career. Along with spearheading her notable career, she is also a pet parent to Lilo and Rambo, male and female French Bulldogs. Through her Instagram thread, the gymnast shared an update regarding her dogs. She mentioned,
“yes I sign my dogs up for all the activities at daycare”
The two-time Pacific Rim Championship medalist has also created an Instagram account for Lilo and Rambo, which features close-knit snapshots of them. During her interview with Today, in the “My Pet Tale” episode, the artistic gymnast expressed her adoration for her pets and the auspicious companionship they have provided her throughout her life. She mentioned
“Whether its' good or bad, they are always here to cheer me up and put a smile on my face and Lilo is more of like my emotional support pet. She's just here to be happy. Rambo is more of like 'I'll make you laugh and do something crazy today'. They just crack me up, they're just the best dogs.”
She has also partnered with Nulo, which is a leading pet nutrition brand focused on providing a healthy lifestyle for pets.
Simone Biles reflects on being an advocate for mental health
The prominent artistic gymnast, Simone Biles, highlighted mental health in the sport after suffering from twisties during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Due to stress and other reasons, she withdrew from multiple events but still managed to clinch a silver medal and a bronze medal. During her interview in 2024 with the Olympics, she mentioned,
“So, to kind of be put at the forefront, it’s like… I’m still going through my own thing. So how am I supposed to teach people, hey, like, you should do this or this, but everybody goes through that process differently and there are different methods that work for each individual person. I didn’t really want to, but at least we’re going through it together and I could teach them something in that.”
In 2022, Biles was honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award of the United States, for her prestigious and record-breaking achievements in the sport. She has also won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, three times.