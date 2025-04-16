Simone Biles reveals how she embraces her role as a doting pet parent

The decorated artistic gymnast Simone Biles recently shared her thoughts on being a doting pet parent. The eleven-time Olympic medalist has two furry companions: French Bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo.

Ad

The thirty-time World Championship medalist, Simone Biles, is the most prominent artistic gymnast and has achieved multiple accolades throughout her career. Along with spearheading her notable career, she is also a pet parent to Lilo and Rambo, male and female French Bulldogs. Through her Instagram thread, the gymnast shared an update regarding her dogs. She mentioned,

“yes I sign my dogs up for all the activities at daycare”

Ad

Trending

Ad

The two-time Pacific Rim Championship medalist has also created an Instagram account for Lilo and Rambo, which features close-knit snapshots of them. During her interview with Today, in the “My Pet Tale” episode, the artistic gymnast expressed her adoration for her pets and the auspicious companionship they have provided her throughout her life. She mentioned

“Whether its' good or bad, they are always here to cheer me up and put a smile on my face and Lilo is more of like my emotional support pet. She's just here to be happy. Rambo is more of like 'I'll make you laugh and do something crazy today'. They just crack me up, they're just the best dogs.”

Ad

She has also partnered with Nulo, which is a leading pet nutrition brand focused on providing a healthy lifestyle for pets.

Simone Biles reflects on being an advocate for mental health

Simone Biles at the Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty

The prominent artistic gymnast, Simone Biles, highlighted mental health in the sport after suffering from twisties during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Due to stress and other reasons, she withdrew from multiple events but still managed to clinch a silver medal and a bronze medal. During her interview in 2024 with the Olympics, she mentioned,

Ad

“So, to kind of be put at the forefront, it’s like… I’m still going through my own thing. So how am I supposed to teach people, hey, like, you should do this or this, but everybody goes through that process differently and there are different methods that work for each individual person. I didn’t really want to, but at least we’re going through it together and I could teach them something in that.”

In 2022, Biles was honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award of the United States, for her prestigious and record-breaking achievements in the sport. She has also won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, three times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More