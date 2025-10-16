Simone Biles reveals never-seen-before glimpses of $3 million mansion while celebrating with first flip of the year

Simone Biles shared some new images of her dream mansion in Texas. The 28-year-old Olympic champion gymnast shared snaps of her Texas mansion on her Instagram profile, which included views of the swimming pool, a basketball court, and more.The gymnast also shared a video on her Instagram story, where she executed a flip move on the trampoline. Biles herself described it as the 'first flip in a year'.Biles captioned her Instagram story as,&quot;First flip - in a year at the new house, with...&quot;Screengrabs of Simone Biles' Instagram stories about her new mansion in Texas [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]For the uninitiated, the $3 million mansion has been under construction since September 2023. The mansion is located in Texas, though the exact location is yet to be disclosed.Simone Biles previously shared glimpses from her visit to the Summerfield Stadium, which hosted the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders. The gymnast wore yet another customized outfit, bearing the name of her husband on the trackpants, as she captioned her Instagram post as,&quot;not a season ticket holder&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite leading the game for the initial half, the Chicago Bears barely managed to scrape their third victory for the season against the Washington Commanders by 25-24. The Chicago Bears will now aim to extend their winning streak as they compete against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field, their home ground, on October 19.When Simone Biles opened up about her future familySimone Biles talks about her future family [Image Source: Getty]Simone Biles previously opened up about her excitement about starting a family with her husband, Jonathan Owens. In a conversation with E! News at the Kentucky Derby held in May, the gymnast was asked what career their future kids would pursue. Biles replied,“Hopefully powerful and athletic, but if they turn out to be musicians, who cares? That is still phenomenal as well.&quot;The gymnast further added,&quot;We are obviously going to put them in sports in the beginning so they get their bearings and learn. But other than that, we don’t really care what they do; it’s just as long as they find their passion.”Simone Biles married Jonathan Owens in April 2023, after nearly three years of dating. The couple has been extremely supportive of each other in almost every situation. While Biles has ensured that she doesn't miss the NFL games involving Owens, Owens returned the favor by attending the Paris Olympics last year, along with her adoptive parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles.