  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Simone Biles
  • Simone Biles reveals never-seen-before glimpses of $3 million mansion while celebrating with first flip of the year

Simone Biles reveals never-seen-before glimpses of $3 million mansion while celebrating with first flip of the year

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 16, 2025 02:14 GMT
Simone Biles Attends A Motivational Talk In Buenos Aires - Source: Getty
Simone Biles share new gliimpses of her $3 million mansion [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles shared some new images of her dream mansion in Texas. The 28-year-old Olympic champion gymnast shared snaps of her Texas mansion on her Instagram profile, which included views of the swimming pool, a basketball court, and more.

Ad

The gymnast also shared a video on her Instagram story, where she executed a flip move on the trampoline. Biles herself described it as the 'first flip in a year'.

Biles captioned her Instagram story as,

"First flip - in a year at the new house, with..."
Screengrabs of Simone Biles&#039; Instagram stories about her new mansion in Texas [Image Source : Simone Biles&#039; Instagram]
Screengrabs of Simone Biles' Instagram stories about her new mansion in Texas [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

For the uninitiated, the $3 million mansion has been under construction since September 2023. The mansion is located in Texas, though the exact location is yet to be disclosed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Simone Biles previously shared glimpses from her visit to the Summerfield Stadium, which hosted the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders. The gymnast wore yet another customized outfit, bearing the name of her husband on the trackpants, as she captioned her Instagram post as,

"not a season ticket holder"
Ad

Despite leading the game for the initial half, the Chicago Bears barely managed to scrape their third victory for the season against the Washington Commanders by 25-24. The Chicago Bears will now aim to extend their winning streak as they compete against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field, their home ground, on October 19.

When Simone Biles opened up about her future family

Simone Biles talks about her future family [Image Source: Getty]
Simone Biles talks about her future family [Image Source: Getty]

Simone Biles previously opened up about her excitement about starting a family with her husband, Jonathan Owens. In a conversation with E! News at the Kentucky Derby held in May, the gymnast was asked what career their future kids would pursue. Biles replied,

Ad
“Hopefully powerful and athletic, but if they turn out to be musicians, who cares? That is still phenomenal as well."
youtube-cover
Ad

The gymnast further added,

"We are obviously going to put them in sports in the beginning so they get their bearings and learn. But other than that, we don’t really care what they do; it’s just as long as they find their passion.”

Simone Biles married Jonathan Owens in April 2023, after nearly three years of dating. The couple has been extremely supportive of each other in almost every situation. While Biles has ensured that she doesn't miss the NFL games involving Owens, Owens returned the favor by attending the Paris Olympics last year, along with her adoptive parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications