After posting a series of pictures with her husband Jonathan Owens on social media, gymnastics queen Simone Biles has revealed that they celebrate each of their vacations as their honeymoon because they haven't had an official one yet.

Biles and Owens tied the knot last year after dating for a couple of years. As the NFL season concluded recently, the couple went on an exotic vacation to Hawaii. The Olympic medalist and the Green Bay Packers also joined the wedding celebrations of Kamu Grugier-Hill and Keeli Amelia Cartett.

Biles shared a series of pictures from the trip to the island. The couple held hands and kissed in each other's arms at the beachside sending the internet abuzz. The 26-year-old captioned the post with heartwarming words of love for Owens, writing:

"If home was a person 🌊🤍💋⚓️🌅"

One of the fans called the Hawaii vacation a 'second honeymoon', presuming some of the couples' other vacations as the first honeymoon. Biles quickly clarified in the comment section and replied:

"Every vacation from here on out we call our honeymoon, bc we haven't taken an official one yet."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens haven't been on an official honeymoon yet. After the NFL star signed with the Green Bay Packers, the two have been in a long-distance relationship. They would meet only occasionally, either at Packers games or on a short vacation, which fans would often hype up as a honeymoon.

NFL season ending brings Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens closer

As Jonathan Owens and the Green Bay Packers bid adieu to their 2023 campaign, he and Simone Biles got some well-needed time together. They recently flew to Hawaii for a short trip and were seen donning a mix of tropical and wedding attire.

Biles shared a number of pictures from the trip where the two could be seen enjoying various activities including surfboarding. She also shared a sizzling picture, captioning that with her desire to stay in the wet waters:

"Canceling my return flight."

To which Owens replied,

"Can’t get enough 😩😍"

The Olympic champion also enjoyed tropical food and drinks, and shared snaps with her fans on Instagram as well.