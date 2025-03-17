Simone Biles rocks cowboy outfit as she shows off special cake for 28th birthday

Simone Biles recently shared a few glimpses of her 28th birthday in Houston, Texas. Biles was seen embracing her true cowboy aura. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Biles celebrated her 28th birthday on March 14, 2025.

The legendary gymnast was seen wearing an off-shoulder cow-print crop top. which she paired with a white denim mini-skirt. She paired her look with a rustic cowgirl hat and boots. Flaunting her freshly manicured nails, Biles opted for locked hair.

The multiple-time Olympian completed her look with minimal dainty jewelry, including a set of silver bracelets and her signature necklace with Owen's pendant. Biles posed for pictures on her birthday, showing off the cake with a quirky message that read:

"Twenty Ate."

Sharing the glimpses of her birthday, Biles wrote:

"march 14, 1997 🎂"

She also received unconditional love from the Chicago Bears' safety and her husband, Jonathan Owens, who drafted a heartfelt note. After getting married on April 22, 2023, Owens signed an NFL deal, which compelled the duo to navigate a long-distance relationship. The couple embraced their first honeymoon a few days back in South Africa, the glimpses of which Owens shared on the gymnast's birthday.

"Being married to you is everything i could’ve ever asked for, a beautiful, funny, intelligent and confident person that motivates me to be the best version of myself everyday. I’m so blessed to have met someone as amazing as you baby, i cherish every moment that we spend together 🫶🏽

"I knew I had the proper circle surrounding me" - Simone Biles on competing at the Paris Games after receiving pressure from her previous Olympic appearances

Simone Biles of Team United States at the 2024 Olympic medals in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles enjoyed a successful run at the Paris Olympics after winning three gold medals. Following this feat, she was awarded the SI’s Sportsman of the Year 2024. In an interview after receiving the major feat, she opened up about heading into the Paris Olympics with pressure to perform like the Rio Games. She acknowledged the high expectations but felt confident as she opted for consistent therapy sessions.

"Going into Paris it was like all eyes are on me," Biles said. “The expectations are a lot. Can I do it again? Can I do it like I did it in Rio? So that was a lot but I knew I had the proper circle surrounding me to get the job done. The pressure of Paris, especially coming off Tokyo, was a lot, but I've been in a lot of therapy, so I know how to handle it."

At the Paris Games, Simone Biles dominated the team, all-around, and vault events.

