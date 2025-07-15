Simone Biles rocks customised outfit showcasing her love for her furry friend

Simone Biles recently wore an impressive outfit showcasing her love for her furry friend. The Olympic champion gymnast shared glimpses of her customized outfit on her Instagram profile.

Biles uploaded two images of her customized outfit on her Instagram stories. One of them was a mirror selfie. The other one was an enlarged image, which focused on the carving of her pet dog embroidered over the outfit. The carving bore two words,

'Milo's Mom'

Screengrabs of Simone Biles' Instagram stories about her new friend's arrival [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

The American gymnast has always been fond of pets. She had four German shepherds around her during her childhood, which she mentioned in her autobiography, 'Courage to Soar,' which was released in 2016. Biles wrote,

"When we come home, Adria and I will change into shorts and race around the house with our four German shepherds, whose doggie beds are lined up in the hallway right outside my bedroom door. There’s Maggie, the dog we got after my level nine Westerns, and then there are her puppies Lily, Atlas, and Bella, who were bred at the same farm where we found Maggie."

Biles will return to action at the FIG World Championships, which shall be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October onwards.

Simone Biles opens up about her Los Angeles 2028 participation

Simone Biles talks about her probability of participation at LA 2028 [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles hasn't decided yet if she will make it to her fourth Olympics at Los Angeles in July 2028. In an interview with L'Equipe, the 27-year-old gymnast commented,

"I have accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, I would really need to be thrilled by it. You're going to tell me that the perspective of the Games in Los Angeles is fascinating. And I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided."

The gymnast further added,

"2028 seems so far away. And my body ages. I felt it in Paris. At the end of the competition, I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed – I got sick for 10 days...So, to be honest, I don't know. We'll see."

After winning the Sportswoman of the Year Award at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2025, Biles has been nominated for two ESPY awards. The award winners shall be announced on July 16 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

