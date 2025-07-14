Serena Williams sends playful reaction as Simone Biles drops highlights from tropical getaway with husband Jonathan Owens

Serena Williams took a playful jibe at Simone Biles’ getaway post on social media. Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, were spending some time together in San Pedro, Belize, and had shared a series of vacation photos with fans.

Ad

Simone Biles last competed at the 2024 Paris Games, and since then, she has been taking some time off from the sport, trying out new things and spending time with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

On Monday, July 13, Simone Biles shared some highlights from her trip with fans on Instagram. The post featured the couple lounging together on a sunbed, the gymnast in a stylish olive green swimsuit, a cozy nighttime selfie of the couple, a scenic shot of a Belizean beach, and Belizean cuisine. The 28-year-old captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

Belize, I love you 💚

Ad

The post caught the attention of Serena Williams, who couldn’t resist and teased the Olympic gymnast by writing:

"Looks boring lol 🤪😉😝"

Serena Williams' comment on Simone Biles' post - Source: via @simonebiles on Instagram

While both are dominant forces in their respective sports, Williams and Biles share a close bond and often engage in such subtle, humorous exchanges on social media.

Ad

Apart from teasing each other, the two have also shown each other support. Most recently, Biles cheered for Serena Williams as the tennis legend was inducted into the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Simone Biles opens up about her 2028 Los Angeles Games participation

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty

Simone Biles made an impressive comeback at the Paris Games after withdrawing from the Tokyo Games due to experiencing twisties. Biles secured a total of four Olympic medals at the Paris Games, including three gold.

Ad

However, the Olympic gymnast has not yet decided whether she will participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Back in April 2025, she told L’Equipe (via Reuters):

"I have accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, I would really need to be thrilled by it. You're going to tell me that the perspective of the Games in Los Angeles is fascinating. And I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided."

Ad

"2028 seems so far away. And my body ages. I felt it in Paris. At the end of the competition, I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed – I got sick for 10 days...So, to be honest, I don't know. We'll see," Biles added.

Simone Biles has also recently earned two nominations for the 2025 ESPY Awards. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, July 16, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas