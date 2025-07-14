Simone Biles shares unseen glimpses of luxury Belize getaway with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles recently shared a few unseen glimpses of her Belize getaway with her husband Jonathan Owens. Biles last competed in a competition at the 2024 Paris Games.

Since then, the gymnast has been making time for her family, spending time with Owens, and engaging in activities she missed while preparing for the Games. The legendary gymnast recently took a vacation to San Pedro, Belize, with Owens, months after their second honeymoon in South Africa. In one of the pictures, the gymnast was seen wearing a green swimsuit, which she paired with stylish sandals, black glasses, and minimal jewelry.

The Olympian posed for a picture against the serene coastline, flaunting her newly braided hairstyle. She also shared a picture of her husband, who was seen showing off his massive diamond ring and bracelet and rocking a blue floral shirt. Biles also shared glimpses of scrumptious meals, including a plate of stew chicken and rice that she devoured. Sharing the pictures, Biles expressed her love for the country alongside the Caribbean Sea and wrote:

"Belize, I love you 💚"

From the multiple outfits, Biles also rocked a white tank top paired with hot red trousers. She complemented her look with a red bag and stunning statement jewelry.

Simone Biles receives the nomination for the 2025 ESPY Award for her all-around victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles during the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards winners walk in Madrid, Spain. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles recently received the honor of being nominated for the prestigious 2025 ESPY Award. She earned two nominations, one of which was alongside the American basketball star Stephen Curry for the best championship performance. Her victory in the all-around event at the 2024 Paris Games earned her the nomination for the award.

She collected her second Olympic gold medal in the event in the French capital, where she posted an impressive 59.131 points to surpass Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and fellow teammate Suni Lee, who posted 57.932 and 56.465 points, respectively. The basketball star was nominated for his efforts in Paris that led the American team to the fifth Olympic title.

Alongside Biles and Curry, Freddie Freeman and Rory McIlroy were also nominated for the award, which made the gymnast the only female athlete in the nomination list. Biles also earned the nomination for Best Athlete in Women's Sports, in contention with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and A'Ja Wilson. The winners of the awards will be announced on Wednesday, July 16 at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

