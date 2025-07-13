Simone Biles dedicates sweet gesture to Serena Williams as tennis legend is inducted into USOPC Hall of Fame

Simone Biles has dedicated a sweet gesture to Serena Williams after the latter got inducted into the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) into the Class of 2025. Williams received the honor alongside Allyson Felix, Gabby Douglas and Kerri Walsh Jennings among others.

Ad

Williams, during her competitive career, won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including six Wimbledon titles and held the WTA world No. 1 ranking for a total of 319 weeks.

Biles shared a video on her Instagram story where she is seen singing along to a song ‘Girl, you got it’ and adapting the lyrics to cheer on Williams. The 28-year-old wrote:

“@serenawilliams Congrats on your USOPC of fame 🤍🤍🤍 Well earned babes!!”

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Williams’ Instagram story. Credits - IG/ simonebiles

About two weeks before, Simone Biles and Serena Williams had engaged in a playful social media exchange, teasing each other about their respective vacation photos and asking if the other was jealous.

Ad

Notably, Biles has also been enjoying her time away from gymnastics and hasn’t announced a specific time on when she will return to gymnastics. She also recently went on a vacation with her husband Jonathan Owens to Belize, glimpses of which they shared on their Instagram profiles.

When Serena Williams wrote a heartwarming tribute for Simone Biles for the 2021 Time100 Most Influential People

Simone Biles at Tokyo Olympics 2020. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Serena Williams once made a touching tribute to Simone Biles for her 2021 Time100 Most Influential People recognition, highlighting qualities tied to Biles’ achievements, including her precision and dominance in gymnastics and her humility and confidence outside of competition. She wrote:

Ad

“What she embodies truly reflects the endless potential of Black women. I wish I had her to look up to when I was younger and trying to realize my dreams.”

“Simone’s greatest work, however, is what’s being done outside of the gym. She is using her mature voice and platform to share her personal journey of self-love, respect and acceptance-Simone is wise beyond her years,” she added.

Ad

The tennis icon opened up in the tribute about Simone Biles’ impact beyond gymnastics, highlighting her openness on mental health, self-love and authenticity. Williams highlighted that Biles’ real influence goes beyond medals as she uses her platform to promote mental health awareness and challenge societal stereotypes.

Notably, Naomi Osaka and Suni Lee were some other athletes who were recognized by the 2021 Time100 Most Influential People, with their profiles written by former football quarterback Russell Wilson and former gymnast Nastia Liukin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas