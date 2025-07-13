Simone Biles dedicates sweet gesture to Serena Williams as tennis legend is inducted into USOPC Hall of Fame

Simone Biles has dedicated a sweet gesture to Serena Williams after the latter got inducted into the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) into the Class of 2025. Williams received the honor alongside Allyson Felix, Gabby Douglas and Kerri Walsh Jennings among others.
Williams, during her competitive career, won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including six Wimbledon titles and held the WTA world No. 1 ranking for a total of 319 weeks.
Biles shared a video on her Instagram story where she is seen singing along to a song ‘Girl, you got it’ and adapting the lyrics to cheer on Williams. The 28-year-old wrote:
“@serenawilliams Congrats on your USOPC of fame 🤍🤍🤍 Well earned babes!!”
About two weeks before, Simone Biles and Serena Williams had engaged in a playful social media exchange, teasing each other about their respective vacation photos and asking if the other was jealous.
Notably, Biles has also been enjoying her time away from gymnastics and hasn’t announced a specific time on when she will return to gymnastics. She also recently went on a vacation with her husband Jonathan Owens to Belize, glimpses of which they shared on their Instagram profiles.
When Serena Williams wrote a heartwarming tribute for Simone Biles for the 2021 Time100 Most Influential People
Serena Williams once made a touching tribute to Simone Biles for her 2021 Time100 Most Influential People recognition, highlighting qualities tied to Biles’ achievements, including her precision and dominance in gymnastics and her humility and confidence outside of competition. She wrote:
“What she embodies truly reflects the endless potential of Black women. I wish I had her to look up to when I was younger and trying to realize my dreams.”
“Simone’s greatest work, however, is what’s being done outside of the gym. She is using her mature voice and platform to share her personal journey of self-love, respect and acceptance-Simone is wise beyond her years,” she added.
The tennis icon opened up in the tribute about Simone Biles’ impact beyond gymnastics, highlighting her openness on mental health, self-love and authenticity. Williams highlighted that Biles’ real influence goes beyond medals as she uses her platform to promote mental health awareness and challenge societal stereotypes.
Notably, Naomi Osaka and Suni Lee were some other athletes who were recognized by the 2021 Time100 Most Influential People, with their profiles written by former football quarterback Russell Wilson and former gymnast Nastia Liukin.
