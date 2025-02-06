Simone Biles rocks matching two-piece outfit as she poses with husband Jonathan Owens upon arrival in Miami

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are off to Miami, Florida, on a short trip after moving into their new house in Houston last month. The couple shared cozy snaps from the trip and were seen relaxing at a seaside restaurant.

Biles and Owens were earlier on vacation in Switzerland and were now spotted spending time together in Miami. The Chicago Bears' safety shared a shirtless selfie Thursday morning. He stood on the balcony with his back toward the Miami scene, allowing the city to be in full view, and wrote:

“Nothing like waking up to the beach,” Owens wrote.

Biles later shared a picture of them all dressed up in white and pink outfits as they posed at Miami Beach.

In another Instagram story, Biles was pictured having watermelon and fried rice.

"Sometimes my choices scare me," she wrote about her breakfast combination.

Simone Biles' and Jonathan Owens' Instagram stories

Biles and Owens married in April 2023 after three years of dating, but they have only been living together since November of last year. The pair were busy with their career commitments, Biles with World Championships and Olympics while Owens in the NFL, and only got to live under the same roof after the Gold Over America Tour ended.

The couple lived in Chicago before the NFL regular season ended last month and then moved into their new $3 million Houston mansion.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens to attend the 2025 Met Gala

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens during the Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens will join LeBron James and Lewis Hamilton as the host committee members for the 2025 Met Gala. While Biles attended the charity event in 2021, it will be Owens' first appearance.

Biles, who wore Becket Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk for her 2021 Met Gala appearance, was excited to receive the invitation from Vogue and wrote in her Instagram story on Tuesday:

"👀🤭🤍🎉🫵🏿 see you at the met gala,"

Meanwhile, Owens said it was a dream come true moment for him.

"The met! 🤞🏾 A dream come true 🙌🏾," he wrote

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and celebrates the style, dandyism, and tailoring of black men. The dress code for the event is “Tailored for You," which 'is a nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear' and is 'purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation.'

