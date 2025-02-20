Simone Biles rocks tiger-print two-piece swimwear as she savors romantic honeymoon with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had a swimming pool photoshoot done by her husband and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens as she posed in a two-piece swimwear. The couple is currently enjoying their delayed honeymoon in South Africa, two years after tying the knot in 2023.

Biles shared a series of pictures from the shoot on her Instagram handle, where she was dressed in tiger-print swimwear. The seven-time Olympic champion brought out the SI Swimsuit model in herself but admitted to copying the poses nonetheless.

"Copycat 🐆," she captioned the post

Later, in an Instagram story, Biles explained the color of her outfit, saying she was trying to fit into the jungle.

Simone Biles' Instagram story

The couple have documented their honeymoon trip on Instagram and have been exploring the wildlife in the African nation. They have had several close encounters with lions, with Biles once even jokingly saying "almost sh*t myself."

Biles and Owens met through an online celebrity dating app, Raya, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. While it was the gymnast who made the first move, there was a mutual admiration that eventually blossomed into a lifelong connection.

The couple got engaged in 2022 and tied the knot in two separate ceremonies the following year. They first married in April during a courthouse wedding in Houston attended only by their close friends and family before holding a destination wedding celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"As soon as we got married, we've been like long-distance the whole time" - Simone Biles

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens during Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

The same year Simone Biles married Jonathan Owens, she was set to make her gymnastics comeback after a nearly two-year absence from the sport. Thus, she had to enter a long-distance relationship even after marriage, as Owens was busy with his own NFL career.

After making a historic comeback at the 2023 World Championships, Biles' real comeback at the Olympics was still pending, which further extended the couples' long-distance relationship. When it got extended further because of the Gold Over America Tour after the Olympics, Biles said in a conversation with the Olympics.com podcast (16:30 onwards):

"I'm really excited to go home, which will now be Chicago, and just spend time with my husband because as soon as we got married, we've been like long-distance the whole time and now I'm doing this tour. So, it's like, when are we gonna see each other?"

The GOAT tour ended in early November, ending the couples' long-distance relationship, and Biles moved to Chicago to live with Owens. However, they later moved into their Texas mansion before taking off to South Africa for the honeymoon.

