Simone Biles shares 4-word reaction to camping experience in South African wildlife reserve during her honeymoon with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles made her feelings known about camping amidst the South African jungle as she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, have been enjoying their first honeymoon two years after marriage. Biles has been posting updates about their safari, watching wild animals in their natural habitat.

Ad

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have had a busy 2024. The former competed at the Paris Olympics and the latter played with the Chicago Bears in the NFL. Biles walked home with three golds and the honor of the most decorated US gymnast, having surpassed Shannon Miller's seven Olympic medal tally.

After that, she graced the field to support her husband and even spent the holidays in Chicago amid the NFL season. However, midway through February, the couple spent quality time with each other on Valentine's and soon jetted off to South Africa for an overdue honeymoon.

Ad

Trending

In her recent Instagram story, the 30-time World medalist expressed her feelings about camping as she posed in camping gear. She captioned:

"Just a happy camper"

Simone Biles expressed her feelings about camping; Instagram - @simonebiles

The following story featured two beds for the couple as they geared up to get massages in the wildlife reserve.

Ad

"Couples massages"

In another story, she snapped their camp bed and wrote:

"Time for a nap before our afternoon game drive"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens camping in the wildlife reserve; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles and Owens recently encountered a lion as the wild animal came very close to the tourists but walked past them with just a glance. Terrified beyond words, Biles took to her story to share the video with the caption:

Ad

"Not gonna lie, I almost s**t myself"

The couple also spotted zebras, giraffes, and elephants roaming in the wild. A cheetah sleeping on the branch of a tree caught the Olympian's special attention. She posted two stories with the captions:

"She turned to look at us & she was stunning."

"miss girl was tired after her meal"

Simone Biles revealed that Jonathan Owens is her 'emergency contact'

Biles and Owens at the Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - (Source: Getty)

Biles and Owens spent a dreamy Valentine's Day when Biles was in a satin outfit, with a bunch of white roses in a well-decorated room in their new house in Houston. Amid enjoying their off-season, Biles shared a TikTok video of her husband, calling him her 'emergency contact'.

Ad

But in the post caption, she revealed that her father, Ron Biles, would still be the one she would go to first.

""i’ll probably still call my dad first"

Biles and Owens officially wed in 2023 but never stayed under the same roof for long for their career involvements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback