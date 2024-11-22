Simone Biles shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of her appearance at Country Music Awards

Simone Biles recently gave a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes of her visit to the Country Music Awards. This happened just weeks after the conclusion of her Gold Over America Tour.

The 27-year-old launched the first edition of the Gold Over America Tour after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to celebrate the women Olympians and their mental health; however, the second edition of the tour, which was launched after the Paris Olympics, includes both men and women gymnasts. It commenced on September 16 in Oceanside, and after being executed in 30 cities, it concluded on November 3 in Detroit.

The gymnast is currently in her off-season and she recently attended the Country Music Awards on November 21, 2024, and shared some glimpses of her getting ready for the show.

Simone Biles shared a carousel of pictures and a video on her Instagram handle, where she was seen donning a red-colored dress and paired it with silver jewelry and white cowboy boots. Along with this, she rocked a second outfit, which was a shimmery silver-colored off-shoulder dress.

The 27-year-old also shared a video where she was getting her new hairstyle done and said:

"I will send this to my husband."

The post's caption read:

"Country Music Awards."

Simone Biles penned an emotional note after the conclusion of the Gold Over America

Olympic champion Simone Biles - Source: Getty

After the conclusion of the GOAT tour, Simone Biles shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram that reflected on the entire journey of the event. After spending almost two months with the crew, the 27-year-old got emotional after the end of the tour. She uploaded a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle that showcased some moments from the team's performances. She penned down a heartwarming note in the caption that read:

"7 weeks, countless memories, and endless gratitude. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported this journey after the success we had in Paris 🎉 Your energy and love fuel everything I do. Forever thankful, forever inspired. STAY GOLDEN 🐐”, wrote Simone Biles.

The American gymnast had an impressive outing at the Paris Olympics, clinching four medals. Biles won her first gold medal of Paris in the team all-around event, where she and her team earned 171.296 points to stand atop the podium. She bagged another two golds in the individual all-around event and the cault exercise. Biles also won a silver medal in the floor exercise.

