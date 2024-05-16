Simone Biles shares excitement for her Netflix documentary featuring the preparations for her highly-anticipated Paris Olympics return

Gymnastic legend Simone Biles is awaiting her debut Netflix documentary, building up to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old will make her comeback this weekend at the US Classic to give a preview of what her eventful year will look like.

Simone Biles made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games. Her first stint was successful as she bagged four golds in team, floor, vault, and all-around. In her second Olympic entry at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she pulled out of the all-around, vault, uneven bars, and floor routines citing mid-air 'twisties'. Biles then embarked on a journey to only focus on her mental health.

With the 2023 US Classic, the 27-year-old made her much-awaited return after a two-year hiatus. She has since been unstoppable, bringing home her sixth World title and eighth National champion title. Gearing up for her Paris Olympic entry, with a healed mental being this time, she will feature in the Netflix documentary Simone Biles: Rising.

Biles, excited to soon feature in one of the biggest OTT platforms, took to her Instagram story to share the official Netflix announcement.

"COMING SOON," she captioned paired with eyes and a clapperboard.

Simone Biles excited for her Netflix appearance

The original post on Netflix's Instagram handle reads:

"We’ll follow Simone Biles as she prepares for her highly-anticipated Olympics return"

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) partnered with Netflix to bring the inspiring stories of athletes to the global crowd. Simone Biles: Rising will be a four-episode series. The sports series will premiere throughout the year and extend till early 2025 as well.

The rest of the sports series will encompass stories of the US men's basketball team and track and field athletes.

Simone vs Herself was introduced to document Simone Biles building up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

In 2021 June, days before the Olympic Games entered the Japanese capital, the Facebook Versus Watch series released Simone vs Herself to document her preparation journey. Biles was coming fresh off her seventh National title, thus vying for the coveted podium at the Olympics.

The postponement of the Olympics gave a new angle to the seven-episode series since Biles offered some glimpses into her pandemic life. The episodes even touched upon her relationship with Jonathan Owens, who she started dating in 2021.

In the official trailer, she was seen sharing the story of how gymnastics came unexpectedly into her life.

"At six years old, I didn’t know what they saw in me. I just felt like a normal kid. I didn’t see anything special," she said.