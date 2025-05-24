Simone Biles enjoys adorable reunion with Paris Olympic teammate Joscelyn Roberson and other young gymnasts

Simone Biles recently reunited with her Paris Olympics teammate, Joseclyn Roberson, and other young gymnasts in her latest update. The latter was a traveling alternate for the US Gymnastics team at the 2024 Summer Games.

Biles was last seen in action during the Paris Olympics, which witnessed her win three gold medals and one silver medal. She won her first gold medal in the team all-around event alongside her teammates, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. Following this campaign, the gymnast, in the off-season, usually shared her downtime shenanigans on social media.

Most recently, Simone Biles shared a glimpse of reuniting with Roberson, Zoe Miller, and another young gymnast. She shared a picture of them posing together at her house on her Instagram story and wrote a sweet caption that read:

"Babies are here🥹"

Biles’ Instagram story

Roberson recently concluded her freshman NCAA season after she represented the Arkansas Razorbacks at the 2024-25 NCAA Gymnastics season. Her team fell short of advancing to the championship after earning a fourth-place finish at the regional finals.

Joscelyn Roberson opened up about her experience of meeting Simone Biles

Along with being Simone Biles' teammate at the Paris Olympics, Joscelyn Roberson was also paired with her at the team all-around event at the 2023 World Championships. She was also her roommate during the Championships, and weeks after this, she made her feelings known about her experience of meeting the most decorated gymnast in an interview with International Gymnast Media in 2024.

Opening up about watching Biles train and prepare for the event, Roberson said:

"It was awesome getting to watch the finals, and watch Simone and be in her corner. I feel I got a different experience from the other girls because I was her roommate, and I am her teammate at home. So getting to see how she works and how she kept herself fresh and able to do gymnastics was really good. I’ll be taking how she goes down and comes back up, and her training, into my own training," Roberson said.

Biles, Roberson, and the US team won the gold medal in the team all-around event at the 2023 Antwerp World Championships. Simone Biles is currently the most decorated gymnast of all time, as her Olympic medal count is currently at 11, after her incredible Paris Olympics campaign.

The American gymnast recently also won multiple awards, including receiving the honor of being on the Time 100 list as one of the most influential people of 2025. Along with this, she was also named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

