Simone Biles shares glimpses of helicopter ride with husband Jonathan Owens during honeymoon in South Africa

Simone Biles shared a sneak peek into a helicopter ride with husband Jonathan Owens during their honeymoon in South Africa. The couple recently shared several glimpses from their romantic outing.

Biles and Owens started dating in 2020 after meeting through a dating app called Raya. They grew close during the lockdown and then made their relationship public in August 2020 on Instagram. Two years later, in February 2022, the couple announced their engagement and then got married in April 2023.

After living a happy married life for almost two years, now the duo have gone on their honeymoon in South Africa. They have frequently been sharing updates from their outing on Instagram, showing off their quality time together. Most recently, Biles took to her Instagram stories, sharing glimpses of their helicopter ride.

In her first story, she shared a short clip of showing off the helicopter and wrote:

"Helicopter ride to start the morning off," wrote Simone Biles.

Biles’ Instagram story

Following this, she shared a selfie of herself sitting in the passenger seat of the helicopter and added a caption:

"Passenger princess💓"

Biles’ Instagram story

She further shared the pictures and videos of the scenic view they witnessed while experiencing the helicopter ride. In the last story, she shared an adorbale video of sharing a cute peck on the lips with her husband after the ride.

Biles’ instagram story

Simone Biles weighs in on getting a tattoo for her husband, Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles with her husband at Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers (Image Source: Getty)

After her successful Paris Olympics campaign, Simone Biles participated in the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour in 2024. Amid the tour, she appeared in an interview with Access Hollywood, where she revealed the story behind getting 'J' inked on her finger, symbolizing her husband's initial. She stated that it was a gesture of love for him and revealed how she surprised him with it.

"It's very sentimental and he (Jonathan Owens) also has an 'S' on his ring finger as just an ode to me. He loves me so much and I love him and I knew that it would be such a big surprise. I actually called him the other day because we tattoed in Arizona after the show literally two days ago," Simone Biles said.

She added:

"I wanted to surprise him because he already got his and I kept telling him no I'm not doing it. So he actually woke up in the middle of the night and I had just landed in San Francisco and he was like "I am going to cry.'"

Simone Biles recently shared a carousel of pictures of her and Jonathan Owens' visit to Safari, showing off the wildlife they enjoyed.

