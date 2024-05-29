Simone Biles shares glimpses of her 'lineup for the weekend' ahead of U.S Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles showed off two pairs of glittery shoes she picked for the US Championships event, slated for May 30 - June 2, 2024. Earning the pole position at the 2024 US Classic, she will step into the US Gymnastics Championships as a top seed.

A year since she weaved her comeback story at the 2023 US Classic, Biles has been girding up for the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, eyeing her ninth national all-around title. But the seven-time Olympic medalist has kept her fashion game strong at every event, besides her winning gymnastic maneuvers.

A former brand partner of Nike, Biles sported Nike sneakers oftentimes. After calling off the partnership in 2021, she opted for brands like On Running and her partner brand, Athleta, for footwear. In 2021, the Olympian signed a long-term partnership with the Gap subsidiary, Athleta.

In her recent Instagram story, she selected a pair of glittery Betsey Johnson Women's Sidny sneakers to take to the Nationals. The silver shoes, from the widest collection of US fashion designer Betsey Johnson's brand, stood beside a pair of knee-high red boots, both pairs covered in rhinestones. Her story reads:

"the lineup for the weekend"

Simone Biles' shoes for the US Championships; SOURCE - Biles Instagram

Biles qualified for the US Championships after scoring 59.500 in the all-around at the 2024 Hydration Core Classic. The US Championships will take place in Forth, Texas, Biles' hometown.

Simone Biles returned to the competitive mat at the 2023 US Classic, sweeping the all-around title with a score of 59.100. This stellar achievement came after her 2021 performances at the Tokyo Olympics, from which she abruptly withdrew, citing 'twisties'. Soon after, she lifted her eighth US National Champion title, before claiming her sixth World title at the 2023 World Championships.

"Feel that adrenaline" - Simone Biles after her US Classic performance

Since her 2023 World Championships stint, the 27-year-old marked her comeback at the first major event of the Olympic year, the Hydration Core Classic. Despite engaging in NFL games, off-season time with her husband holidaying in Hawaii, and constructing their new house, the Olympian didn't skip training.

She returned to the mat at the 2024 Gymnastics Camp, her first event of 2024. But competing on the national stage in Hartford, Connecticut, was a different drive.

Speaking to the NBC Olympics, Biles expressed delight in being able to feel the level of contention again:

"I was just happy to be back out there. Get through those nerves again, feel that adrenaline. I can't really complain."

The US Gymnastics Olympic trials will take place in June 2024.

