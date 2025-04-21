Simone Biles shares highlights of Spain getaway as she watches her first soccer match in Real Madrid's stadium

Simone Biles recently shared glimpses from watching her first soccer match in a stadium alongside Olympians Rebeca Andrade and Mondo Duplantis. Biles attended the Real Madrid-Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

While Andrade opted for Real Madrid's jersey paired with denim, Biles wore a chic outfit featuring a brown blazer. She paired the outfit with a black T-shirt and knee-length boots. The gymnast complemented the look with diamond diamond-studded necklace and golden hoops. Biles completed her look with a classic black bag.

The legendary US gymnast shared a few glimpses of her Madrid trip, beginning with watching a water fountain. Sharing a video of a packed Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Biles expressed her excitement and wrote:

"My first soccer match."

She posed for a mirror selfie, flaunting her outfit and bright-yellow phone case. Biles also shared a picture with fellow floor exercise Paris Olympics medalist Andrade.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story. Screenshot of Biles' Instagram stories (@simonebiles/IG).

Biles was also accompanied by her mother, Nellie. They were both seen delighting in scrumptious food at the stadium.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram stories (@simonebiles/IG).

Real Madrid beat Athletic Club 1-0 after Federico Valverde scored in the third minute of injury time.

Simone Biles expresses her joy after being nominated for a prestigious award

Simone Biles during The 58th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by WireImage)

Simone Biles is present in Madrid, Spain, after being nominated for the 2025 Laureus Award, which will be held on Monday, April 21, in Madrid. She received the nomination for her incredible success at the 2024 Paris Games, including three gold and one silver medal.

In an interview with Olympics. com, Biles reflected on her first Laureus Award, which she received from the legendary gymnast Nadia Comaneci, and shared her excitement in being nominated again.

"Receiving my first Laureus Award from Nadia Comaneci, in 2017 is still one of my most cherished memories and this event is incredibly special to me," Biles said. "I’m excited to be in Madrid with everyone to celebrate so many amazing achievements as well as the wonderful work that Laureus does. The Nominees in every single category are so inspiring to me and I’m extremely proud to stand alongside so many others who competed at the top of their sport in 2024.”

Biles earned the Laureus Award in 2024 for Comeback of the Year.

