Simone Biles show off special present from husband Jonathan Owens for Valentine's week

Simone Biles shared a glimpse of a beautiful gift she received from her husband Jonathan Owens for Valentine's week. The couple recently went on a beach outing with each other.

Biles and Owens frequently share updates on social media of all the adorable things they do together. With Valentine's week already started, Owens made the gymnast feel special by giving her a special present, which she showed off on her Instagram story. The 27-year-old shared a picture of a beautiful flower bouquet, which had red roses, white baby breaths, white dandelions, and pink lilies in it.

Gushing over the present, Biles wrote on her story:

"Valenties Day flowers🥹🥰"

Biles had a notable 2024 season with her four medals at the Paris Olympics campaign and successful execution of the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour. During these times, she constantly had the support of her husband, Owens, who cheered for her during the Summer Games and visited her while she was performing at the GOAT.

On the other hand, during her off-season and Jonathan's NFL season, she acted as his biggest cheerleader by visiting him during the matches. She also showcased her support by getting customized outfits made for him, which carried his name and jersey's number.

Simone Biles opened up about supporting Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens - Source: Getty

In an interview with Olympics.com last year, Simone Biles opened up about what it means for her to support Jonathan Owens. She revealed that it was important for her to attend as many of her husband's games and said that her presence also meant a lot for him.

“Oh, my gosh. It means the world to me. And I know it means so much to him for me to be able to go and support his games. For him, it means a lot for me to go on the sideline before because he says that's his pre-game routine. So he's always looking for me on the sideline to give him, like, good luck vibes and wishes. That's just his superstition," said Simone Biles.

Jonathan Owens also showcased a sweet gesture during the gymnast's Olympic campaign, as he took time off from a Chicago Bears' training camp to cheer for his wife at the Paris Olympics. The couple started dating each other in 2020 after they met through an online dating app.

Simone Biles and Owens made their relationship public in August 2020 by sharing a picture together on Instagram and got engaged in 2022. A year later, the couple tied knots with each other in April 2023. They were recently also named as 2025 Met Gala host committee members.

