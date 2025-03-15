  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Simone Biles' sister Adria Biles shares heartwarming wishes for the gymnast with never-seen-before childhood pictures

Simone Biles' sister Adria Biles shares heartwarming wishes for the gymnast with never-seen-before childhood pictures

By Nancy Singh
Modified Mar 15, 2025 04:19 GMT
Simone Biles and her sister, Adria Biles - Source: Getty
Simone Biles and her sister, Adria Biles - Source: Getty

Simone Biles received a bunch of heartfelt wishes from her sister, Adria Biles, on her birthday on March 14, 2025. The gymnast celebrated her 28th birthday this year.

Ad

The two sisters have supported each other ever since they were kids, having faced several adversities in life when their biological mother, Shanon, was unable to provide for them. She was struggling with drugs and alcohol, which eventually led to the adoption of the sisters by their maternal grandparents, Ronald and Nellie.

From then till today, the sisters have supported each other in everything, which shows their strong bond. Most recently, Adria Biles shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, wishing the gymnast a very 'happy birthday.' In the first story, she shared an adorable picture from their childhood and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Screaming happy birthday to my forever built in best friend, I love you so much🥳"
Adria Biles&#039; Instagram story
Adria Biles' Instagram story

Following this, she shared a stunning selfie of them with the 28-year-old pouting and wrote:

Ad
"Twenty-ATE looks stunning on you🤍✨"
Adria Biles&#039; Instagram story
Adria Biles' Instagram story

Adria Biles shared another picture of their childhood on her third Instagram story and wrote:

Ad
"Cutie sister booty butt girl 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍"

She added a heartfelt note that read:

"Sending all the love and tequila your way!! You've shaped me into the human I am. MUAH SISTER ILYSFM💕"
Adria Biles&#039; Instagram story
Adria Biles' Instagram story

When Simone Biles made her feelings known about her relationship with her sister Adria Biles

Simone Biles published her autobiography, "Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance," in November 2016, where she opened up about various aspects of her life, including her relationship with her sister, Adria Biles.

Ad

Revealing that she kept Adria under her control and thought that she was in charge of her, she wrote:

"Back then, I had Adria under my complete control, taking her everywhere in the house and yard with me," Simone Biles wrote. "I seemed to believe that I was in charge of her, and even with our grandparents now looking out for us, I would always hold her hand and wipe her face if she was crying, and I’m sure I also told her what to do and how to do it."
Ad

She added:

"Oh, I was a bossy little thing, even though I couldn’t pronounce my gs properly! My big-sister protectiveness didn’t change right away. Actually, it still hasn’t changed. Even now, I watch out for Adria."

Simone Biles was brilliant at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning three gold and one silver medal. Following this victorious campaign, the 28-year-old was lauded by her sister, who shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, exuding pride in the gymnast.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी