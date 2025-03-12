Simone Biles' sister Adria hints at joining Olympian on her next girls' trip

Simone Biles’ younger sister Adria Biles recently shared her thoughts on Biles’ vacation outings with her friends. The 11-time Olympic medalist is enjoying her free time away from the gymnastics mat with her close friends in the Bahamas.

Ad

One of the most decorated Olympians and artistic gymnasts, Simone's younger sister Adria expressed her thoughts on Biles’ Instagram post, featuring her vacation time. She mentioned:

“joining you heaux next time @simonebiles @alxk_ @torriesbrown”

Screenshot of Simone Biles Instagram post | Source: IG/simonebiles

The artistic gymnast with 30 World Championship medals is relishing her time out with her friends after her successful outing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the 2024 Olympics, she won three gold medals and one silver medal.

Ad

Trending

The two sisters share a very close bond and were adopted by their maternal grandparents during their childhood. Before their adoption, Biles and her sister, Adria, spent three years in the foster care system. Adria Biles was also a gymnast and spent a decade in the sport. She participated in gymnastics through her high school.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient shared that she and Adria were “very fortunate” as they remained together in the foster care system. Biles is also the national ambassador of “Friends of the Children,” a non-profit organization that works towards empowering at-risk youths in the foster care system.

Ad

Simone Biles shared her thoughts on her mental health journey

Simone Biles at the Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 11 - Source: Getty

A decorated artistic gymnast, Simone Biles, has long been a spokesperson for being open about one's mental health. She has often raised awareness for maintaining balance between mental health and professional goals to the forefront after her experience in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ad

In an interview with the Olympics in October 2024, the athlete expressed her thoughts on her mental journey.

“In the beginning, I think the hardest part is logging on to my therapy sessions and convincing myself to go. But as soon as I see my therapist and we start talking, it’s like I’m yapping the whole time. I’m so grateful for that.”

During her 2020 Tokyo Olympics run, Biles suffered from “twisties” and wasn't able to compete in events. Twisties is a condition in which a gymnast goes through a mind-body disconnect, which deeply affects their aerial routine, and they are not able to perform their gymnastics moves with effect. Despite the issues, she was able to secure two medals in the balance beam and the team event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback