Simone Biles' sister Adria makes an appeal as she welcomes new family member

Simone Biles' sister Adria recently made an emotional appeal on her social media profile. Adria Biles is the younger sister of the Olympic champion gymnast, who used to participate in junior elite gymnastics till 2016.

Ad

The younger sister of Simone Biles appealed to her followers to suggest some names for the cute cat on her Instagram profile. Adria Biles also shared a glimpse of herself with her furry friend on her latest Instagram story.

Biles wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"Taking Name Suggestions"

She added,

"Something cute and unique! He's a BOY!! It's currently 'ash' but I'm not married to it!!"

Ad

Trending

Simone Biles' sister via Instagram

Adria Biles and her elder sister Simone were initially in foster care until their grandparents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, formally adopted them by 2003. The former gymnast had previously used her Instagram stories to share a health update about herself in April 2025.

Ad

The 26-year-old had passed out in front of her students, who mistook her for 'dead'. Through her Instagram stories [which she posted later], the gymnast turned coach clarified that everything was fine, and it was actually her blood pressure and heart rate that had deteriorated.

Simone Biles was previously congratulated by sister Adria Biles in April 2025 for making it to the Time100 list for the most influential people of 2025.

When Simone Biles opened up about meeting her biological mother with Adria before moving to Texas with adoptive parents

Simone Biles and Adria Biles with their grandparents / adoptive parents Ronald and Nellie Biles [Image Source : Getty]

Simone and Adria Biles were formally adopted by their grandparents Ronald and Nellie Biles, while their other siblings, Tevin and Ashley, were adopted by Ronald's sister. The Olympic champion gymnast once revealed how she felt when her biological mother, Shannon, visited them before they formally moved to Texas with their grandparents.

Ad

In her autobiography Courage to Soar [which was published in 2016], Biles recounted the time when their mother Shanon visited the two sisters at the Springs' foster care facility in Texas. The Olympic champion gymnast wrote,

"Shanon wanted to see us before we left for Texas, so we met up with her at the Child Protective Services office in Columbus. Ashley and Tevin burst into tears when they saw her walking toward us with the social worker at her side. My sister and brother ended up sniffling all the way to Houston because they wanted to go back home. Adria and I didn’t cry."

Ad

Shanon Biles is currently on good terms with Adria and other siblings. However, the same isn't the case with Simone Biles. Nevertheless, Shanon Biles expressed her desire to reconcile with her daughter. In her words,

"I would like to make amends with Simone personally – I'm just waiting for her and Adria. I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don't judge me on my past. Let's move forward. I'm waiting for the opportunity but I'm waiting on her to be able to come to me. Let's sit down. I just have to be patient."

Simone Biles was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals and a silver medal. The American gymnast is now jointly the second most decorated female gymnast of all time, sharing the position with Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia, who also won a total of 11 Olympic medals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More