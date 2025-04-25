"She thought I died" - Simone Biles' sister Adria opens up about facing scary disease

Decorated artistic gymnast Simone Biles' younger sister, Adria Biles, has shared her health update through her Instagram stories. Adria Biles is a former artistic gymnast who competed at the junior elite levels and decided to retire from the sport in 2016.

Ad

Adria Biles' older sister, Simone Biles, is one of the most prominent Olympic gymnasts of all time. Simone has won eleven Olympic medals, 23 World Championship golds, four silver, and three bronze medals. Both sisters were adopted by their grandparents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, after they spent three years in the foster system.

Through her Instagram stories, Adria Biles shared her health update and disclosed that she fainted in front of the kids she coaches. Through her message, she revealed the reason and expressed her appreciation for her supporters for their well-wishes.

Ad

Trending

"On Tuesday, I passed out AGAIN! and this time made me really sad because it was in front of the kids I coach and that's what I was trying to avoid 😭 One of them went home crying because she thought I died and that broke my heart!!! I went to see a specialist on Wednesday, first thing, and they put me in the bracket of 'POTS'."

Ad

She continued,

"Right now they've started me on a medication that should help because my Dr described it as basically my nervous system is malfunctioning and saying NOPE😂 Blood pressure and heart rate are tanking and that's why I'm passing out. Thank you guys so much for prayers! it means the world to me !! hopefully we get more answers soon🤍🤍🤍"

Ad

Screenshots of Adria Biles' Instagram stories | Credits: IG/adria_biles

Meanwhile, Simone Biles has won her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award and the 2025 TIME100 Impact award.

Ad

Simone Biles reflects on her role as the national ambassador for 'Friends of the Children'

Simone Biles at the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala - Source: Getty

Simone Biles is one of the most decorated artistic gymnasts and has won numerous accolades throughout her iconic career. Apart from her professional career, she is also an advocate for mental health and is a national ambassador for 'Friend of Children,' a non-profit organisation aimed at empowering and supporting children in the foster care system. She shared her thoughts for the organisation via the official site of the organisation, friendsofthechildren.org:

Ad

"It is my hope that everyone who needs a 'Friend' can have a Friend so they, too, can be fearless, courageous, achieve their big dreams, and have fun while doing it."

For her extraordinary contribution to the sport of artistic gymnastics, Simone Biles was honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award of the United States, in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More