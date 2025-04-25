"She thought I died" - Simone Biles' sister Adria opens up about facing scary disease

Decorated artistic gymnast Simone Biles' younger sister, Adria Biles, has shared her health update through her Instagram stories. Adria Biles is a former artistic gymnast who competed at the junior elite levels and decided to retire from the sport in 2016.
Adria Biles' older sister, Simone Biles, is one of the most prominent Olympic gymnasts of all time. Simone has won eleven Olympic medals, 23 World Championship golds, four silver, and three bronze medals. Both sisters were adopted by their grandparents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, after they spent three years in the foster system.
Through her Instagram stories, Adria Biles shared her health update and disclosed that she fainted in front of the kids she coaches. Through her message, she revealed the reason and expressed her appreciation for her supporters for their well-wishes.
"On Tuesday, I passed out AGAIN! and this time made me really sad because it was in front of the kids I coach and that's what I was trying to avoid 😭 One of them went home crying because she thought I died and that broke my heart!!! I went to see a specialist on Wednesday, first thing, and they put me in the bracket of 'POTS'."
She continued,
"Right now they've started me on a medication that should help because my Dr described it as basically my nervous system is malfunctioning and saying NOPE😂 Blood pressure and heart rate are tanking and that's why I'm passing out. Thank you guys so much for prayers! it means the world to me !! hopefully we get more answers soon🤍🤍🤍"
Meanwhile, Simone Biles has won her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award and the 2025 TIME100 Impact award.
Simone Biles reflects on her role as the national ambassador for 'Friends of the Children'
Simone Biles is one of the most decorated artistic gymnasts and has won numerous accolades throughout her iconic career. Apart from her professional career, she is also an advocate for mental health and is a national ambassador for 'Friend of Children,' a non-profit organisation aimed at empowering and supporting children in the foster care system. She shared her thoughts for the organisation via the official site of the organisation, friendsofthechildren.org:
"It is my hope that everyone who needs a 'Friend' can have a Friend so they, too, can be fearless, courageous, achieve their big dreams, and have fun while doing it."
For her extraordinary contribution to the sport of artistic gymnastics, Simone Biles was honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award of the United States, in 2022.