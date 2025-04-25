Simone Biles' makes feelings known on $160m-worth Snoop Dogg being her No. 1 fan at Olympics

American gymnast Simone Biles recently expressed her feelings about hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg. The two have shared a cordial bond in recent years and were also spotted watching track and field events at the 2024 quadrennial games.

This comes just after the gymnast attended the Time 100 Gala held in New York on Thursday. Notably, Snoop was also present during the event as the host, where he also performed for the crowd featuring celebrities, including Biles, Ryan Reynolds, etc.

Amid this, in an interview, Biles expressed her love for Snoop and said that she loves working with the artist, who has a net worth of $160M (via Celebrity Net Worth). Additionally, she also mentioned that she hopes to work more with him as he's a great individual. She said (via Extra TV):

"I absolutely love him. I love working with him. We’ve done a couple of things together, so hopefully there’s more in the works. He’s such a great guy."

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Snoop Dogg also showed his love and respect towards Biles and was seen wearing a Biles t-shirt. During the Time 100 Gala event, where Snoop was the host, Simone Biles was also presented with the Impact Award, which she received from Kristen Bell.

Simone Biles shares her belief about sports after winning the prestigious Laureus award

Simone Biles (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles expressed her feelings on the culture she wants to inculcate in young children after winning the Sportswoman of the Year during the 2025 Laureus Awards.

In an interview following this, Biles expressed her happiness about winning her fourth Laureus award, with the first being in 2017. She further added that she is a firm believer in Laureus' ideology to change the global spectrum through sports, and also remarked that she wants to influence little children in pursuing their dreams. She said (via The Voice Online):

"I’m so happy to be here in Madrid and to receive my fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award. I won this Award for the first time in 2017 and Laureus has been a part of my story since then, and I share their belief that sport has the power to change the world. That might be a little girl watching someone like me on television and deciding she can do it, too."

Biles won the award over several top stars such as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Faith Kipyegon, who also returned from the 2024 Paris Olympics with gold laurels.

