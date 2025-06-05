Simone Biles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone turn inspiration to Coco Gauff along with other legendary athletes 

Coco Gauff opened up about the athletes who inpsire her after winning the quater finals against Madison Keys at the French Open. The American tennis player shared that she was very inspired by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Simone Biles among other legendary athletes.

Gauff shared that she McLaughlin-Levrone's fierce determination on the track as well as the ability to push through the tough milestones inspires her a lot. Moreover, Coco Gauff expressed that she admired the most decorated gymnast of all time, Simone Biles for maintain herself at the pinnacle of the sport for such a long time despite facing multiple challenges.

The 21-year-old named LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as some of the other athletes who inspired her.

"Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is someone that I really like and look up to in that way, Simone Biles, I think she pushes herself and to me I think that's crazy because in tennis we had Rafa, Roger and Novak all pushing each other but in gymnastics she kind of doesn't really have anyone. So, the fact, she's able to move that needle against herself I think is pretty cool," she said

In the tennis space, Coco Gauff named Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as some of the 'best' people that she looks up to.

"You have the obvious LeBron James, Michael and Kobe with that Mamba mentality I think people look up to outside of tennis and in tennis you know, the usual Serena, Rafa,Novak, Roger the best of the best is people I look up to ," she added.

Coco Gauff opens up about her admiration for Simone Biles

Coco Gauff at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff opened up about admiring Simone Biles in an interview with the Houston Chronicle. The American tennis player shared that Biles was the first tennis player that she had witnessed who took a stand for mental health on such a big stage during the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff shared how both the mental as well as physical well being is very important for athletes when they compete in such high pressure situations.

“Simone, for me, was one of the first people I’ve heard talk about (mental health) on such a stage. She was, for me, the first athlete that I saw, actually take a break and do what’s best for her," she said.

"I think a lot of times as athletes we kind of put our sport above our well being and so for her to be like, 'Hey, I know I’m not fit for this at this moment, but I’m going to take the time I need and come back even stronger,' I think that just shows resilience. I think that shows strength. And I think it’s as important as your physical health," she added.

Coco Guaff shared that she was elated to meet Simone Biles in the Olympic village and have a conversation with her.

