  "Simone Biles texted me and was like 'Girl you killed it'"- Jordan Chiles reacts to teammate's support after her DWTS week 2 performance

"Simone Biles texted me and was like 'Girl you killed it'"- Jordan Chiles reacts to teammate's support after her DWTS week 2 performance

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Sep 24, 2025 13:59 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles reacted to the support she received from fellow Olympic gymnast Simone Biles after her dynamic performance on week two of Dancing With the Stars Season 34. Notably, Biles was also part of DWTS Season 24, paired with Sasha Farber, and finished in fourth place.

In the season premiere, Jordan Chiles performed a salsa to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and scored 10/20 points alongside her pro partner Ezra Sosa. In week two, the 24-year-old athlete and Sosa danced to Michael Sembello’s “Maniac,” earning one 8 and two 7s for a total score of 22/30, pushing her out of the elimination zone.

After week two’s performance, Chiles spoke about the support she received from Olympic teammate Biles. The 24-year-old athlete appreciated the gesture and the mutual support they shared.

“Yeah, actually, right after my dance, one of my teammates, Simone, she texted me. Was like, ‘Girl, you killed it.’ And I was like, I love being able to understand that they are supporting me the same way I support them. And, you know, this was always a dream of mine. So I appreciate y’all. I love you,” Chiles said. (via enews)
Simone Biles also posted an Instagram story cheering Jordan Chiles, sharing a video of Chiles’ performance alongside Sosa.

Simone Biles showed support for Jordan Chiles amid Paris medal controversy

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles - Source: Getty
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles - Source: Getty

Simone Biles has backed Jordan Chiles in her fight to keep the bronze medal she won at the Paris Olympics 2024. Chiles had secured a bronze on floor exercise after her coach’s appeal moved her to third place ahead of Ana Barbousu. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favor of the Romanian gymnast, stating the appeal was submitted outside the time limit, reverting Chiles’ score and giving the medal back to Barbousu.

In an exclusive interview with People in August 2024, Simone Biles revealed that she has been in constant touch with Jordan Chiles following the medal dispute. The two have been FaceTiming and texting regularly, offering comfort.

“We’ve been FaceTiming, texting, just being girls. I did talk to her on one of the days, and I was like, ‘You know what, Jordan, you have to feel all these feels. Don’t let these emotions stop you. This will be the healthiest way to get all of this out," Biles said.

Biles has taken a break since her Paris Olympics appearance and has not yet decided on her participation in the upcoming Los Angeles Games.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Edited by Amitha Reji George
