Simone Biles touches down in Minnesota for US Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials 2024

Simone Biles recently landed in Minnesota for the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials, slated for June 27-30, 2024, at Target Center, Minneapolis. She is coming fresh off her all-around title win at the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships.

Simone Biles opened her season at the 2024 US Classic, where she won the seventh US Classic title of her career, after her top finishes in vault and floor and silver in uneven bars and balance beam.

She next competed at the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, which acted as the springboard event for the Paris Olympics. She won her record-extending ninth National title by posting a total score of 119.750, ahead of Skye Blakely and Kayla Dicello.

Her impressive feats not only strengthened her reigning position but also qualified her for the Paris Trials. Recently, she posted two pictures to announce her entry in Minnesota for the Olympic Trials, ready to commence hours later.

In the first story, she shared a picture of Minneapolis she clicked from the airplane. The following story encompassed a digital signage, which warmly welcomed her and fellow US gymnast, Suni Lee, for the highly anticipated Trials.

Simone Biles; Instagram - @simonebiles

The electronic signage did a wordplay by announcing the upcoming event, while also giving out safety measures to the drivers.

"Leave the flipping to Suni & Simone drive safe speeds."

Simone Biles; Instagram - @simonebiles

The four-time Olympic medalist is currently looking to extend her Olympic gold medal tally to nine. However, her stint at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ended in the wake of 'twisties'. She withdrew from the first rotation of the team final and made way for her younger compatriot, Suni Lee, to claim the all-around win.

Now, Biles and Lee will face each other again at the 2024 Summer Games.

Simone Biles talks about her definition of success

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

In a recent interview, Biles talked about how her mental health healing journey changed her perspective. Initially, she was more focused on conventional successes with podium finishes. But now, she simply competes to have fun in a better mental space.

"I think what success means to me is a little bit different than before, because before everybody defined success for me, even if I had my own narrative that I wanted. So now it's just like showing up, being in a good head place, having fun out there, and whatever happens, happens, you know?" said she. (via Olympics.com)

The gymnastic events at the Paris Olympics will take place at the Bercy Arena from July 27 to August 5, 2024.