  home icon
  • NFL
  • Bears' Jonathan Owens excited for world to witness wife Simone Biles' 'other' side in Netflix documentary

Bears' Jonathan Owens excited for world to witness wife Simone Biles' 'other' side in Netflix documentary

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 21, 2024 16:43 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
Jonathan Owens is excited for fans to see Simone Biles' upcoming Netflix special.

Gymnast Simone Biles is gearing up for a possible third trip to the Olympics this summer. Before the games kick off, fans can watch a new Netflix special, "Simone Biles Rising" that will debut on July 17, 2024. Biles' husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens is excited for her fans to see her other side, away from the gym.

Owens re-shared the Netflix announcement about the upcoming documentary and shared his thoughts. He expressed how happy he was for Biles and the forthcoming Netflix special and for the world to see her life outside competitions.

"A month away!! Excited for the world to finally get to know her human side, the one i fell in love with, not just the competitive gymnast. I’m so happy for you baby."-said Jonathan Owens
Trending

The "Simone Biles Rising" special will begin with the gymnast's struggles in 2021 during the Tokyo Olympics which forced the seven-time Olympic medalist to withdraw from competition. Instead of retiring, she took time away from the sport and decided to launch a comeback to make another Olympic run.

Simone Biles sends warning to those who mocked husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens has faced backlash since he made comments about being unaware of who she was when they first met. While appearing on "The Pivot" podcast, Owens also said that he was 'the catch' in the relationship.

Those who support the gold medal-winning gymnast weren't pleased with the Bears' safety not giving her enough credit. In May, Owens and Biles parents and family attended the US Classic, to watch her win her seventh U.S. title. Fans were critical of the Bears' safety as a spectator and Biles had enough.

She shared her thoughts in a post on her Instagram story and told her social media followers that they were being disrespectful to her and her relationship. She then said that if the comments didn't stop, she would start blocking people on the social media platform.

"I'm going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y'all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I'm gonna go ahead & say this one time. Respectfully, f**k off. & if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I'm just going to block you. simple as that. and no I don't need to touch grass or whatever tf y'all suggest...."-Biles said in a post on her IG story

The day before she addressed the comments, she shared a post calling Owens, her 'best supporter'. The Chicago Bears safety is expected to be at the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials next week.







