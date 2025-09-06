Simone Biles' training partner Joscelyn Roberson, Jade Carey and Shilese Jones lead gymnastics lineup for inaugural Sports Illustrated Women’s Games

Simone Biles' training partner Joscelyn Roberson, Olympic champion Jade Carey, and six-time world medalist Shilese Jones are set to headline the gymnastics lineup for the inaugural Sports Illustrated Women’s Games (SIWG).

Ad

Team Americas will face off against Team World at SIWG across six events: flag football, judo and wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, basketball, and tennis.

The current Team Americas gymnastics roster includes Jade Carey, Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Roberson, Ellie Black, Natalia Escalera, Camilla Gomes, Sophie Methot, and Evita Griskenas. These women, along with over 120 other athletes, will be competing across six days, with one sport taking place each night.

The inaugural SIWG is scheduled to run from Tuesday, October 28, to Sunday, November 2, 2025, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. Fans can watch the action live on ION television and stream it via the ION FAST channel.

Ad

Trending

For Jade Carey, this marks her return to competition after sitting out both the Xfinity Championships and the U.S. Championships following her NCAA season. Shilese Jones is also making her way back after undergoing multiple surgeries following an injury during warm-ups at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. She resumed training in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Joscelyn Roberson had a strong 2025 elite season. She opened with a third-place all-around finish at the U.S. Classic and went on to claim all-around bronze and floor silver at the Xfinity U.S. Championships, earning her spot on the 2025 Senior National Team.

Ad

Jade Carey opens up about joining the Oregon State Beavers in a new role

Jade Carey at 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jade Carey is set to begin a new chapter with Oregon State gymnastics. On Tuesday, August 19, the Beavers announced that the two-time Olympian will join the staff as a Student Assistant Coach.

Ad

“This program has meant so much to me throughout my career and I am grateful to remain in a place that feels like home. I’m excited to help the team and coaches however I can and look forward to seeing what this group can accomplish in the future,” Carey said. (via osubeavers)

Head coach Tanya Chaplin added:

Ad

"Jade's experience and passion for excellence are such an asset to our program and I'm excited to have her join our staff. Her contributions over the past four years have been instrumental in our growth and I know she will continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our student-athletes."

Her OSU records include 168 event titles, 16 perfect 10s, and the program’s highest all-around score of 39.925. On the international stage, Carey has won three Olympic medals, including two gold medals, and holds three World Championship gold medals. She also won the 2025 AAI Award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More