"Going to miss" - Jade Carey gets emotional over honor for iconic celebration with former team despite Oregon State return in new role

Jade Carey recently expressed her reaction as her collegiate team, the Oregon State Beavers, won a major award. Carey concluded her collegiate gymnastics career early this year, following the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.During this stint, Carey clinched several major awards, including top-3 finishes at the National Championships numerous times. Moreover, in her final year in college, she was the winner of the AAI Award and had several other notable Pac-12 conference titles to her name.Just a few months after concluding her collegiate years, her team Oregon State Beavers, won a major award from Planet of Gymnastics. The Beavers were named the team with the best stick team tradition during the 2025 season. Carey reacted to the post and shared that she would miss the stick tradition, now that her gymnastic years at Beavers are over. She wrote in her stories:&quot;gonna miss the stick chainsaw&quot;Carey's Instagram story (Image via: @jadecarey on IG)After this stint as a gymnast, Jade Carey came back to the Oregon State Beavers gymnastics team to join its coaching staff as an assistant.Jade Carey opens up about joining the Oregon State Beavers in a new capacityJade Carey (Image via: Getty)Jade Carey made her feelings known on joining the Oregon State Beavers as an assistant coach of the program. She will work with head coach Tanya Chaplin to help the aspiring young gymnasts of the program get better.Speaking about her decision, Carey expressed her excitement to join the coaching staff of Oregon State, adding that this program is a home for her. Additionally, she also mentioned that she wants to assist the other coaches and gymnasts during this time. She said (via OregonLive):&quot;This program has meant so much to me throughout my career and I am grateful to remain in a place that feels like home. I'm excited to help the team and coaches however I can and look forward to seeing what this group can accomplish in the future.&quot;Head coach Chaplin also highlighted Carey's achievements in her 4-year stint in the program as a gymnast and added:&quot;Jade's experience and passion for excellence are such an asset to our program and I'm excited to have her join our staff. Her contributions over the past four years have been instrumental.&quot;In the release, Chaplin also expressed her trust in Jade Carey that the latter will succeed in changing the lives of the gymnasts at Beavers for good.