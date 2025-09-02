  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Going to miss" - Jade Carey gets emotional over honor for iconic celebration with former team despite Oregon State return in new role

"Going to miss" - Jade Carey gets emotional over honor for iconic celebration with former team despite Oregon State return in new role

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 02, 2025 15:01 GMT
2025 NCAA Women
Jade Carey (Image via: Getty Images)

Jade Carey recently expressed her reaction as her collegiate team, the Oregon State Beavers, won a major award. Carey concluded her collegiate gymnastics career early this year, following the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

Ad

During this stint, Carey clinched several major awards, including top-3 finishes at the National Championships numerous times. Moreover, in her final year in college, she was the winner of the AAI Award and had several other notable Pac-12 conference titles to her name.

Just a few months after concluding her collegiate years, her team Oregon State Beavers, won a major award from Planet of Gymnastics. The Beavers were named the team with the best stick team tradition during the 2025 season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Carey reacted to the post and shared that she would miss the stick tradition, now that her gymnastic years at Beavers are over. She wrote in her stories:

"gonna miss the stick chainsaw"
Carey&#039;s Instagram story (Image via: @jadecarey on IG)
Carey's Instagram story (Image via: @jadecarey on IG)

After this stint as a gymnast, Jade Carey came back to the Oregon State Beavers gymnastics team to join its coaching staff as an assistant.

Ad

Jade Carey opens up about joining the Oregon State Beavers in a new capacity

Jade Carey (Image via: Getty)
Jade Carey (Image via: Getty)

Jade Carey made her feelings known on joining the Oregon State Beavers as an assistant coach of the program. She will work with head coach Tanya Chaplin to help the aspiring young gymnasts of the program get better.

Ad

Speaking about her decision, Carey expressed her excitement to join the coaching staff of Oregon State, adding that this program is a home for her. Additionally, she also mentioned that she wants to assist the other coaches and gymnasts during this time. She said (via OregonLive):

"This program has meant so much to me throughout my career and I am grateful to remain in a place that feels like home. I’m excited to help the team and coaches however I can and look forward to seeing what this group can accomplish in the future."
Ad

Head coach Chaplin also highlighted Carey's achievements in her 4-year stint in the program as a gymnast and added:

"Jade’s experience and passion for excellence are such an asset to our program and I’m excited to have her join our staff. Her contributions over the past four years have been instrumental."

In the release, Chaplin also expressed her trust in Jade Carey that the latter will succeed in changing the lives of the gymnasts at Beavers for good.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications