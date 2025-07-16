Simone Biles' training partner Tiana Sumanasekera announces heartbreaking U.S. Classic update

U.S. gymnast Tiana Sumanasekera has announced her withdrawal from the upcoming U.S. Classic, citing the need to focus on healing her ankle injury. Sumanasekera said she is prioritizing recovery, intending to compete at the U.S. Championships next month.

The 2025 U.S. Classic is scheduled for July 18–19 at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The meet serves as the final major qualifier for the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which is set to take place in August in New Orleans. This year’s U.S. Classic is headlined by Olympic champion Hezly Rivera and 2024 Paris Olympic alternates Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.

On Tuesday, July 15, Sumanasekera, who was named the non-traveling alternate for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team, announced her withdrawal via Instagram, stating that she will not compete in the meet as she focuses on recovering from an ankle injury. She wrote on her Instagram story:

“Hi! I have made the difficult decision to not compete at Classics, so I can focus on healing my ankle as best as possible for U.S. Championships. My ankle is getting better and better by the day, and I have been getting back very well, but Classics was too soon for me to be in full shape, as my ankle set me back a bit.”

Sumanasekera mentioned that she has not yet returned to full strength. She concluded her message on a positive note, saying she is looking forward to competing at the U.S. Championships in New Orleans:

“As much as this breaks my heart, as I absolutely love competing and have been looking forward to Classics, I wanted to make the smartest and safest decision. Thank you and see you in New Orleans! 💎”

Screenshot of Instagram story (IG/@tianasumanasekera)

Following the conclusion of the U.S. Championships, top athletes will be invited to the U.S. Women’s World Team Selection Camp. The final team will go on to represent the country at the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, in October.

Top contenders to watch at the U.S. Classic, ft. Hezly Rivera

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Simone Biles has dominated the U.S. Classic in recent years, winning the all-around titles since 2018 (except in 2022 when she was on a break). Biles is currently taking some time off the sport after her Olympic run and will not compete at this year’s event.

The 2025 U.S. Classic will spotlight a new wave of talent. Among the top names to watch are Olympic champion Hezly Rivera, Olympic alternates Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson and 2025 Winter Cup champion Ashlee Sullivan.

This year’s event will include only women’s divisions and will take place alongside the 2025 Hopes Championships.

